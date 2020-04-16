Tim Cook provides the staff. Apple focuses on what works best

Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke to Apple employees today at a virtual corporate meeting aimed at working from home and when they can expect stores to return in retail stores and corporate offices.

Bloomberg discussed the details of the meeting. ImTim Cook‌ called the current health crisis an “uncertain and stressful moment” that Apple is building. Cook said Apple started the year with a strong balance sheet and will continue to invest “really significantly” in research and development and future products.

If we focus on doing what we do best, if we continue to invest, if we manage the business wisely and make decisions together, if we take care of our team, if our team takes care of their work, then I see no reason to be anything else, as optimistic.

Cook was asked about job cuts, but said Apple is in a strong financial position and pays for retail employees who are unable to work. Cook said the focus is on running Apple in the long run, not the short run. Cook mentioned the launch of the MacBook Air, iPad Pro and iPhone SE as evidence that Apple’s product launches won’t be disrupted.

There is no talk yet of Apple employees returning to work, but he said Apple is likely to implement measures such as temperature control and social alienation when employees return to work.

Apple retail employees have launched online trainings and virtual meetings have started before the stores reopen, with Apple planning to reopen its first store in South Korea this weekend. U.S. stores are unlikely to reopen until May, and even then, they will open Apple intermittently, taking into account local conditions and guidelines.

Cook said Apple bought and donated more than 30 million N95 masks to healthcare workers around the world and shipped more than two million face shields on which it works.

Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, also spoke, saying the health crisis has made Apple’s work on health products, including the Apple Watch, more important. Apple’s health promotion work isn’t “limited to the wrist,” but several governments are now working with Apple to bring the ECG feature to other countries.

