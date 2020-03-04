tim-duncan-receives-first-nba-coaching-win-as-gregg-popovich-sits-out

The Spurs legend led his team to 104-103 win above the Hornets

Despite only getting out he would be coaching San Antonio on the early morning of their match versus the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, Tim Duncan led the Spurs to victory, notching his to start with NBA coaching gain in the process. San Antonio head mentor Gregg Popovich skipped the video game owing to “personal organization,” slotting Duncan into what he named “the huge-boy chair” in his first time as an assistant mentor for the only team he suited up for for the duration of his playing job.

Talking to reporters soon after, Duncan credited his fellow assistant coaches for supporting relieve the scenario:

We have obtained [Spurs assistants] Becky [Hammon] and Will [Hardy] and Mitch [Johnson]. Mitch prepped the recreation for us, Becky and Will have been creating all the calls, and I was the only one particular just standing there screaming at individuals — nonsensical stuff. So we did it coach by committee, and it could’ve been any a single of us up there and we would’ve completed specifically the similar things.

Duncan didn’t just coast in his initial activity as performing head mentor, although: early in the fourth quarter, he challenged a cost get in touch with towards San Antonio’s Derrick White, albeit unsuccessfully. The Hornets definitely didn’t consider it easy on the very first-timer, jumping out to a 17-issue lead early and later closing a fourth-quarter hole in advance of the Spurs pulled out a 104-103 get.

However Duncan was the performing mentor on the night time, the earn will nonetheless go on Popovich’s history, for each NBA policies. The very same circumstance played out when Luke Walton took more than for Steve Kerr throughout Golden State’s 2015-2016 year.

And while this was Duncan’s first entire game as an performing head coach, he carried out the role previously this season: Popovich was ejected from a November 16 video game from Portland, pushing Duncan into the head coach role for the relaxation of the sport, which the Spurs misplaced.

Read the whole story at ESPN