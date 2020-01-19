Tim Elliot apparently has to admit defeat while standing and manages incredibly to end the fight against Askar Askarov

On the preliminary card, Tim Elliot met Askar Askarov in flyweight and it turned out to be one of the most fascinating night competitions at UFC 246.

Askarov won by a majority, but Elliot – and his mullet – was the star of the show.

The American repeatedly approached Askarov’s blows and asked the Russians to open up to him. In the opening round, he hit a heavy shot for his problems.

It seemed to turn Elliot off – in short – but the Kansas-born flyweight managed to break free and keep fighting.

A nice sight, isn’t it? His legs buckle and his head sinks as if he’s outside, but then he finds himself again in a split second.

Despite his loss, no one can doubt the man’s tenacity at night.

Another woman who turned out to be just as tough was Maycee Barber, who lost to Roxanne Modafferi two fights later, but with a partial cruciate ligament rupture.

She refused to give in and got away with the world of credit. It set the tone for what Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone expect in the main event.