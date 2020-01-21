Tim Hortons has to stop dreaming

After tasting through Winnipeg’s donuts – Oh Donut, Grand Donuts & Café, Bronuts, the bakery counter at Safeway – I finally tried Tim Horton’s new Dream Donuts.

Spending three months with the family sometimes means seeing what they like on TV. That’s how I see Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fights. When the two fighters rolled on the ground, thrust their elbows against their skulls and shredded flesh, which in my opinion is the very precise art of Brazilian jiu jitsu, I felt like eating Brazilian food.

So I go to the next Brazilian restaurant, Tim Hortons, and hope for some Carne Louca (slow-cooked beef poured into a hollowed-out bun) or Bolinhos de Chuva (raindrop-shaped cinnamon beignets).

The former Canadian company, now owned by RBI (Restaurant Brands International, which also includes Burger King and Popeye’s), a subsidiary of the Brazilian investment firm 3G Capital, does not serve them, Feijoada or Arroz Com Pequi, or other Brazilian dishes.

Tim Hortons serves coffee and donuts. Recently, advertising for their new “Dream Donuts”, which are donuts that cost $ 1.99 instead of the usual $ 0.99, has been inevitable.

Last summer, when they opened a prototype shop in the financial district of Toronto, I tasted some of the company’s innovations. They weren’t very good. But it was just a demo. Sure, after half a year to kick the tires and fix the bugs, the new product line would be ready for use.

Most of these experimental donuts – maple bacon, creme brulee, PB & J, hazelnut butter cream, brown butter and sea salt, froot loops, poppin ‘praline, blueberry hibiscus, cranberry orange and vanilla bean dip – failed to reach the wide menu ,

This is not a surprise. I am writing this from Winnipeg, where Tim Hortons recently locked out workers who were striking over an increase of $ 0.30 an hour. So it never seemed likely that franchisees who paid as little as possible would get staff to blow sugar over creme brulee fritters to get their delicate caramelized finish.

On the side of the Henderson Highway on the outskirts of town, I drive with a neighboring Tim Hortons to a gas station. The dream was reduced to three – strawberry confetti, dulce de leche and chocolate truffles.

There has been a surge of social media criticism of these products, as Canadians have bought donuts that are overfilled or underfilled, in a dripping glaze, with no fill or garnish. Some of the failed attempts (you can find many under the hashtag #dreamdonuts on Instagram) to produce an aesthetically viable donut give credibility to the conspiracy theory I’m starting with – the launch of the Dream Donut product is actually buzz marketing for one new season of Netflix’s Nailed It!

My dulce de leche lacks the dusting of cinnamon sugar. The piping on all three is sloppy, which reminds me less of professionally made pastries than the first day at cooking school when most of us struggled to fit a pastry bag with a star tip, fill it with whipped cream and squeeze it out from a basic whirlpool, no matter a rosette. Otherwise, the Dream Donuts look somewhat similar to their advertised versions, the way smaller Hemsworths look like Chris Hemsworth.

The strawberry is a yeast donut painted with pink fondant, the icing on the cake for durability and texture, not for taste. Who apart from Buddy “Cake Boss” Valastro likes fondant? It is sprinkled with pearls, tubular and round sprinkles in lavender, pink, yellow and green. A light fuchsia frosting in the middle provides a welcome texture, a departure from the normal Tim Hortons yeast donut (miraculously never fresh), but conveys the summery feeling of a box of strawberry pocky that has been in your backpack since the previous school year ,

This box makes me think I’m getting a burger.

The chocolate truffle appears to be a chocolate cake donut that is glazed with chocolate, cut lengthways like a bagel, with a dash of chocolate cream inside and ganache in the middle of the hole. Chocolate grated should be somewhere.

The donut to filling ratio is a deli sandwich with a single slice of pastrami between the loaves. In view of the increased personnel costs for cutting and filling the individual donuts compared to the result, they would not have bothered.

Finally, in a triumph of the Goldilocks of Freedom, the third donut manages to present at least something (some aroma) that was previously not available from Tim Hortons. Although not specifically Brazilian, Dulce de Leche comes from South America at least. Some say that the caramelized sweet milk was born in Argentina, Uruguay, Chile or Peru. But we are on the right continent. And it doesn’t matter (since it turns out that the fight I saw was not the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu). However, the drop of sweet sauce is a welcome accompaniment for every donut, even for those who belong to the dense, already existing and stale tradition of Tim Horton.

Like the many consumers who complained that they lack a promised filling, nothing was in my mind.

But do not worry. I added a classic simple donut to the box. And that’s as good as always. That said, it is appropriate as the best item in the entire Tim Hortons menu.