Tim Hortons, the Brazilian coffee chain that wants to become a Canadian again

Tim Hortons has a serious Canada problem. Simply put, too many Canadians think of Timmies no more than the popular Canadian coffee and donut shop that it used to be. And they leave the chain in droves.

The latest financial results from Restaurant Brands International, the fast food conglomerate that Tim Hortons owns, tell the bitter story. Fourth quarter sales at Tim Hortons’ Canadian stores, which measures the performance of locations that have been open for at least 13 months, decreased 4.6 percent. The terrible results of the last quarter were partly due to the large number of coffee gifts from the Tim Hortons loyalty program, a reward program that the company is currently looking to revise. However, this problem has worsened in the past four years. Canadians have lost confidence in Tim Hortons.

The company tried to influence the news positively. “At Tim Hortons, our performance didn’t reflect the incredible strength of our brand,” said RBI CEO Jose Cil in a statement on February 10, adding that “he sees a great opportunity to focus on our core values ​​again.”

But the reality is that Tim Hortons’ financial results perfectly reflect the sad state of the brand. In 2018, Tim Hortons dropped from the Reputation Institute’s 50 most prestigious Canadian companies (13th place in 2017). Similarly, the annual brand awareness survey by National Public Relations and Leger saw a similar decline. In 2018, Tim Hortons dropped from fourth to 50th place, and while making his way back in 2019 to get 33rd place, he fell short of subways.

Yes. Subway.

None of this should surprise managers at Tim Hortons or RBI. The company saw the risk that Canadians would turn their backs on Tim Hortons from the moment it became known in 2014 that Tim Hortons and Burger King would be merged to open Restaurant Brands with Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital as a new company The company’s largest shareholder holds 51 percent of the shares. “Our customers, employees, franchisees and colleagues in Canada can rest assured that Tim Hortons will remain Tim Hortons after this transaction,” said coffee chain CEO Marc Caira at the time, “including our core values, employees and franchisee relationships, community support and freshness Coffee. “

Apart from the fact that the warnings heard at the time that the slash-and-burn of the private equity company would have catastrophic consequences in terms of the corporate culture, the number of employees and the quality of the food have all come true.

After Tim Horton’s head office was vacated, the company was embroiled in high-profile fights and litigation with franchisees who were upset about changes in the company’s royalties structure, cost-cutting measures, and use of advertising materials. The company settled two franchise lawsuits last year, and while RBI CEO Jose Cil said in a conference call on fourth-quarter results that relationships with Tim Horton’s franchisees are improving, it depends on whether the company can reverse its decline ,

Over the past few weeks, Tim Hortons executives have traveled the country with franchisees to present their new vision for the future of the company. They are effectively two backward-looking initiatives – a stronger emphasis on Tim Horton’s skills and a stronger focus on basics like coffee, baked goods, and breakfast.

Step one: more maple leaves!

Tim Horton’s status as a cog in a global fast food conglomerate, which in turn is controlled by a Brazilian private equity firm, has made it an easy target for the company’s critics whether they are angry with the treatment of workers or be overwhelmed by the food. It didn’t seem important that Tim Hortons actually became more Canadian, or at least gradually less Brazilian, in terms of RBI’s ownership structure. 3G Capital has been dropping its stake in the company lately. While it previously held more than half of RBI’s outstanding shares, after a series of share sales, including two consecutive months in which 3G unloaded 41 million shares worth approximately $ 3 billion, it is now only 32.1 percent ,

Today, institutional investors own almost three quarters of RBI’s shares, including U.S. money managers like T. Rowe Price and Pershing Square Capital Management, but also Canadian companies like Royal Bank and Bank of Montreal.

But what is important is perception. That’s why Tim Hortons launched a rebranding campaign to convince Canadians that Tims is still a Canadian icon. After years of complaints about leaking lids from Tim Hortons, the company finally upgraded its cup caps last year and made sure that a large maple leaf was stamped directly into the plastic.

In the new branches in Canada, the name of the company is also noted on a maple leaf. And in the event that you still don’t receive the news, the company’s chief corporate officer, Duncan Fulton, told Canadian Press last week: “We intend to do a violent call anywhere that someone says that we are not Canadians To back out. “

Those who worked in Tim Hortons’ patriotic nostalgia department also worked overtime. An ad released last November showed scenes from Tim Horton’s locations in small towns across the country. The highlight was: “If there is a Canadian, there must be a Tim.”

Then in December, Tims used his heaviest nostalgia artillery to date with a TV spot titled “The Autograph” – the story was told of fussy piano music about how a young Wayne Gretzky taught his favorite player, Tim Horton, to teach a napkin one of the early locations to sign donut chains.

It is far from certain that this strategy of slapping Canadians over the head with nostalgia will work. For many young millennia and GenZer, two groups that the company has tried to gain a foothold at their locations, there is a little patriotic nostalgia after double-double days – Tim Hortons has been a lifetime in one form or another long an American burger chain. It can also be said with certainty that the connection between hockey and Tim Hortons is not as popular with younger Canadians as it used to be, since the number of participants has decreased and played more football.

But it’s also true that Tim Horton’s advertising campaigns have never really given up on the idea that Tim Hortons is part of Canadian identity, and that this hasn’t helped make Canada’s coffee drinkers return much different.

That brings us to the second plank in Tim Horton’s recent turnaround attempt.

Step Two: More Dollars from Donuts (and Coffee)

When Tim Hortons executives went out to meet franchisees last month, they promised to limit the chain’s menu back to the basics of coffee, baked goods, and breakfast foods. Franchisees were thrilled. Having to train staff for a confusing and ever-changing menu selection was costly and time-consuming, so no one was sad when Tim Hortons announced in January that he would transform his bizarre foray into vegetarian burgers.

Cil, the CEO of RBI, gave some additional clues about what the company has planned in the food sector during his conference call with analysts. Tim Hortons is launching new coffee brewers to improve the taste of the coffee and will add skim milk and non-milk creamer to its range. He also promised that the chain would improve the quality of their bacon and bread. “These adjustments may seem fundamental, but that’s the point: improving the basics we’re already famous for,” he told analysts.

The strategy of returning to the basics of coffee and donuts sounds simple, but it contradicts the financial ethos of what Tim Hortons has developed over the past two decades – an inexpensive, fast-growing food chain with more than 4,300 restaurants growing and growing in the country , There is a reason why Tim Hortons started to deliver partially frozen donuts to restaurants years ago instead of making them themselves. There’s a reason the chain has gone crazy in all directions with new menu options for lunch, flavored drinks, and gimmick donuts. It is not for nothing that the company launched 60 new products last year.

Coffee and donuts are a low-margin business, and competition in the fast food sector in Canada has become brutally fiercer. Chains like McDonalds and Starbucks have stolen a large part of the coffee market from Tim Hortons and forced the company to drive consumers to unknown areas. In the meantime, Tim Hortons has found no way to be relevant to the growing cohort of younger, healthier consumers without alienating the core of the booming customer base. None of these trends go away.

Tim Hortons may be able to convince the Canadians that it is no longer a Brazilian chain, but winning hearts and purses is more than a trip back in time.

