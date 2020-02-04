Tim Mannah, who has remained loyal to the rugby league, has broken from his cousin’s three children

Rugby star Tim Mannah is “mortally unfortunate” after his cousin’s three children were killed by a suspected drink driver when he went on ice in Sydney’s west.

Abdallah’s siblings Sienna (8), Angelina (12) and Antony (13) died on Saturday evening together with their 11-year-old cousin Veronique Sakr at the crime scene in Oatlands.

29-year-old Samuel William Davidson reportedly had three times as much alcohol in the blood when he drove with the children.

Mannah, who played more than 200 games for Parramatta Eels, said he had always admired his cousin Danny Abdallah – the grieving father of the three siblings.

“I’ve been taking care of my cousin Danny since I was a kid,” he wrote on Instagram.

“His wife Leila is a real heroine. She brings up six children with ease and grace. Her life revolves around her, and in this way they have lost three children.”

Mother Leila Geagea visited the scene on Monday and told reporters that she could forgive Davidson.

“I think in my heart I forgive him. But I want the court to be fair. I won’t hate him because we’re not like that,” she told reporters.

“It feels very unreal. I feel like I’m still waiting for them to come home.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Tuesday morning that the tragedy was unthinkable.

“I only pray for their strength as a family. They will grieve beyond imagination,” he told reporters.

“The strength they have shown and the faith they have hold them together in this difficult time.”

Davidson’s parents said Monday night that they were devastated and their son was deeply repentant.

“These poor families have lost their children. No words can help them and they are so sorry,” Allan Davidson told Nine News.

Hundreds of people visited the crash site in Oatlands to plant flowers and provide support for the grieving families.

The fatal crash triggered another attempt to revise the road traffic regulations in NSW