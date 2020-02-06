Tim, one of the last big elephants in Africa, dies at 50

February 6 (UPI) – Tim, one of the last remaining large elephants in Africa – often affectionately known as Big Tim – died at the age of 50, Kenyan conservation officials said.

The Kenya Wildlife Service reported on Wednesday that the bulky elephant that had been roaming the remote wilderness in southern Kenya for decades and survived wounds caused by poachers had died of natural causes in its home in Amboseli National Park the day before.

Tim, born in December 1969, lived longer than expected because large tusks are often poached for their ivory before they can pass on their genes with large tusks to the offspring. Tim’s tusks were so big that they almost touched the floor as they walked.

Dr. Wildlife Direct’s Paula Kahumbu, who has persecuted him for years, described him in an homage as “probably the biggest tusk in Africa”.

“He was incredibly friendly, he was one of the very rare elephants who had so much confidence that he didn’t think anyone was a threat to him,” Kahumbu told NPR.

Tim was injured by a poaching spear six years ago and looked after by a group of wildlife officials. After the injury, Kahumbu tried to put him on a search collar and set up a wildlife corridor to keep people away from him.

A taxidermy prepares the body of the elephant for conservation and exhibition in the Kenyan National Museums in Nairobi.

“Tim has given so much joy to so many people. I know at least one person whose goal in life was to get to know Tim. He had no shortage of people who worshiped him,” added Kahumbu.

“Rest in peace Tim, the most majestic elephant I’ve ever met.”