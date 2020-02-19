[TIM ‘RIPPER’ OWENS Is ‘Really Excited’ About His New Band With K.K. DOWNING]

Tim “Ripper” Owens claims that he is “seeking ahead to ending” the “killer” debut album from KK’S PRIEST, his new collaboration with founding JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing and ex-PRIEST drummer Les Binks. The band, which will pay back homage to Downing‘s earlier, is rounded out by guitarist A.J. Mills (HOSTILE) and bassist Tony Newton (VOODOO 6).

When the development of KK’S PRIEST was first introduced on Tueday (February 18), Owens took to his Facebook to write: “I’m genuinely fired up about this, and the demand for it was simply awesome! It confident will be great to make the actual admirers of difficult rock and weighty metallic music and the genuine JUDAS PRIEST supporters satisfied! This is gonna rock.”

As for the approaching LP, Owens said: “I am wanting forward to finishing this killer new CD.”

KK’S PRIEST‘s debut album will be released by using Explorer1 Music Group. The team will also engage in select shows later this calendar year to mark the 50th anniversary of PRIEST and Downing‘s career as a founding member. KK’S PRIEST‘s setlist will consist of PRIEST classics and new music.

Owens joined PRIEST in 1996 and recorded two studio albums with the band — 1997’s “Jugulator” and 2001’s “Demolition” — in advance of PRIEST reunited with Rob Halford in 2003.

Downing remaining PRIEST in 2011 amid statements of band conflict, shoddy management and declining good quality of general performance. He was changed by Richie Faulkner, approximately a few decades his junior.

Downing, Binks and Owens executed a comprehensive-duration set of PRIEST classics with MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson in November in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. Becoming a member of them on 2nd guitar was Mills of HOSTILE, the British metallic band whose two albums, “Eve Of Destruction” and “The New World Condition”, were both of those made by Downing.

Binks played drums on PRIEST‘s “Stained Class”, “Hell Bent For Leather” (launched as “Killing Equipment” in the United Kingdom) and “Unleashed In The East” albums.

Downing mentioned about his new group: “Forging in advance with KK’S PRIEST was not only inevitable but necessary for me to conduct and supply almost everything that is envisioned from me and KK’S PRIEST,” Downing stated in a assertion. “Owing to the massive desire and overwhelming guidance from lovers about the world, I feel this is exactly where I belong, and a established combining the real, vintage tracks and sound of PRIEST, alongside one another with good, freshly forged metallic tracks, is what supporters can assume when KK’S PRIEST is getting to stages.”