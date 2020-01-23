Tim Robards reveals the reason why he doesn’t wear his wedding ring

Neighboring stars Tim Robards have raised a few eyebrows in the past few months after getting out without his wedding ring several times. But there is a simple explanation of why he was without a blessing.

The hen party in Australia revealed in The Morning Show that he recently lost his wedding ring at the gym and is now too afraid to wear it if he relocates it.

“It was my brother. I don’t want to throw him down, but it was a sporting event that my brother was involved in and a bit in his pocket,” he said. “Now I’m super careful with it.”

Robards’ lawyer, Anna Heinrich, whom he met on the dating show and with whom he fell in love, said that she had no problem not wearing the jewelry.

“It’s okay. I don’t mind – he would never wear a ring,” she said on the program. “I got him one, but because he takes him off for the gym all the time, he lost the first ring I gave him after wearing it for a month.”

Tim Robards met Anna Heinrich in 2013 on The Bachelor. (Instagram)

In an interview with Instagram Stories with fans in June, Robards admitted that he was “never really a wedding ring type”.

“My father never wore a wedding ring, and when I got one, the chiropractor who married Heinrich in Italy five years after his meeting in June 2018 said,” I really like it “The bachelor.

Heinrich and Robards married in June 2018 in a breathtaking ceremony in Italy. (Instagram)

During Q&A, Robards also said that he had to take off his ring while playing wealthy investor Pierce Greyson on Neighbors because the character is single.

But now that Greyson is married in the series, he can wear his ring again. In fact, Robards now wears the same wedding band on the show as in real life.

“This is my work ring. It means the same thing,” he said, giving the band a sign on his finger.

“He also has a child in the series and is married to two women. He loves life,” joked Heinrich.

Robards is married to April Rose Pengilly on neighbors. (Instagram)

