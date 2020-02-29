[Tim Scott Fires Up the Crowd at Trump Rally Lindsey Graham Praises POTUS for Combating ‘Neverending Bullsh*t’]

President Donald Trump was joined at his South Carolina rally tonight by Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, equally of whom genuinely fired up the crowd when they spoke.

Graham — who famously trashed and insulted Trump during the 2016 marketing campaign — expressed self-assurance that POTUS will gain reelection in November mainly because he’s “been a damn good president.”

He praised Trump for the judicial appointments below his tenure, “killing the terrorists,” and the financial system, amid other points, and additional, “And thank you extra than everything else for placing up with the neverending bullshit you have to go via.”

The audience roared with cheers.

Scott spoke future and got the audience even far more hyped up, shouting out factors like, “If South Carolina is Trump region, enable me listen to you scream!”

He finished with a get in touch with for 4 far more many years and the viewers without a doubt erupted in chants of “four more a long time.”

You can observe over, through