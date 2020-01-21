Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters are getting married in South Africa

Former Florida Gators quarterback and television analyst Tim Tebow poses for a photo with fiance Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators on November 2, 2019.

David Rosenblum / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tim Tebow’s life arc has taken some fascinating turns since winning the Heisman Trophy in 2007. He played in the NFL and worked as a football analyst. He made a film. He has tried baseball – most recently a promising season with the Class AAA Syracuse Mets last year that was canceled due to an injury.

And now he’s married.

Page 6 reports that Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters were married in a 30-minute ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa. The couple were engaged last January. They had started dating as Miss Universe 2017 during Nel-Peters’ time. She was the second South African to win this title.

The wedding report also included some details about the bride and groom: “Tebow, 32, chose an Antar Levar tuxedo for the big day, while Nel-Peters, 24, chose a special David’s Bridal design.”

In a comment to People about the wedding, Nel-Peters quoted her desire for a timeless wedding. “We wanted to look back at the wedding and find that it was intimate, elegant and traditional,” she said. “We definitely wanted it to be something we can look back on and know that nothing is out of date.”

