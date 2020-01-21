Tim Tebow marries model Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in South Africa

January 21 (UPI) – Former soccer star and current minor league baseball player, Tim Tebow, married former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in South Africa earlier this week.

Tebow and Nel-Peters got married on Monday at the La Paris Estate in Cape Town. The winner of the Heisman Trophy 2007 and his new wife – a South African native – have posted photos of the event on social media. Tebow also posted videos about his Instagram story in the hours leading up to the ceremony.

The couple became engaged in January 2019. They met at Night to Shine, an event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Night to Shine is a prom night experience for people with special needs from the age of 14.

Nel-Peters, a model, and Tebow met when Night to Shine was performed in South Africa. Nel-Peters’ 13-year-old sister, Franje, had special needs and died in 2019 after fighting the genesis of the cerebellum. The neurological condition includes an underdeveloped or under-sized cerebellum, the part of the brain that controls movement.

“Her sister has special needs, so we invited her to Night to Shine in South Africa,” Tebow told Today in 2019.

Tebow and Nel-Peters went public with their relationship in 2018.

Tebow and Nel-Peters told people that 260 guests attended the wedding. Singer Harry Connick Jr. was one of the guests in Tebow’s Instagram story.

The couple wrote their own vows. Guests used the hashtag #tyingthetebow in social media posts in which the newlyweds were introduced.

The 32-year-old Tebow plays in the Minor League of the New York Mets. Last season, he scored 773 in 77 games for the Class AAA Syracuse Mets with four home runs and 19 RBIs. The Mets invited Tebow to the spring training 2020 in January.

The former Florida Gators star spent three seasons in the NFL before not remaining in the squad with the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles. Tebow last took an NFL snap in the 2012 regular season.

Nel-Peters, 24, was crowned Miss Universe in 2017.