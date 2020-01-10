Timbuk2’s “End of Season” sale offers up to 50% off bags

Timbuk2 currently offers over 50 bags for sale
Timbuk2
The SF-based Timbuk2 makes some of our most popular backpacks and bags, all of which are durable and well suited for today’s commuter (and generally unisex).
The brand is already affordable, but offers sales all year round. Like now, during her “Tis the End of Season” eventHere you will find over 50 bags with up to 50% discount.
Here you will find selected shoulder bags, backpacks, tote bags, travel bags and a few accessories. Be warned, there is no exchange or return for anything marked as a “definitive sale”.
Some special features:
Special Medio Cycling laptop backpack
Convertible backpack tote
Classic shoulder bag
Cool cooler messenger bag
Never check the briefcase overnight
