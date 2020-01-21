Time for Japan to take on a new role

NEW YORK – 2020 got off to a terrifying rocky start. The increasing global tensions in 2019 have eased further and at the beginning of this year we are at a geopolitical turning point. The Eurasia Group’s top annual risk report has shown for a decade that geopolitical risks are increasing. However, this is the first year that the United States has taken first place, making it high on the list of global boiling points.

The “great decoupling” of the USA and China follows in close second place. As America prepares for stormy weather (and a presidential election), Japan prepares for the sunshine as the world comes to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics.

The world looks at Japan and can look forward to the many advantages of being the star of the show. In 1964, Japan hosted the Olympic Games for the first time and provided an opportunity to demonstrate the miracle of Japan’s recovery after the war. The rest of the industrialized countries were then relatively stable.

Today, as Tokyo is preparing to host an exceptional Olympic season, we are living in what I like to call “Peak Japan” – a phrase that Brad Glosserman coined for the first time. This is not necessarily because Japan has done so well, but because the rest of us are doing so badly. Japan must therefore prepare for the future and maintain how it will build up this year.

With the United States, Japan’s only formal ally, most important security partner and international draftsman, these geopolitical risks, along with its main competitor China, are a double threat to Japan this year. That is the bad news.

The good news is that the recent upheavals Japan is likely to hit may not be a success. As the Eurasia Group report describes, the threats posed by countries like North Korea and Iran are red herrings. Although the collapse of the international order together with multinational institutions will have an impact on Japan (as well as the other main risks of India, Europe, and Turkey to OPEC), it can be said with certainty that Japan is not a driving force in any of these organizations.

Ultimately, Japan has to prepare to take on a new role. It must successfully hedge itself against a less committed America and a more aggressive China, which is at the same time burdened by concerns about Hong Kong, Taiwan, Xinjiang and geotechnology. While close ties are maintained between Tokyo and Washington, the US presidential election could force Japan to deal with a new or fundamentally different government.

Japan has traditionally preferred Republican presidents, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump has been surprisingly resilient. However, it cannot maintain a second term as long as it faces a series of crises that could explode in an initially unforeseen manner.

Japan’s preference for democratic candidates is unknown, but generally it lies with centrists, from the known number of former Vice Presidents Joe Biden to former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and even Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana. However, it is clear that Tokyo sees a lack of good options. The implication for 2020 is therefore that Japan must become more independent, which affects its neighbors like China and South Korea.

If Trump wins another term, Abe has a better chance of remaining in office after September 2021, when his current term as President of the Liberal Democratic Party ends, provided he wants to stay – which is an open question. Abe and his allies have spent a lot of time writing a story that Abe is the best man to manage Trump, but the bigger question is what will happen to Japan after Abe. In American English, 20/20 means perfect vision and also retrospect – Japan urgently needs both this year to prepare for the upcoming challenges.

Tokyo has enjoyed unprecedented stability in the most turbulent geopolitical times, as there is no domestic drama. After Abe hosted almost every international forum in the Group of Seven, Group of 20 and now the Olympic Games, his status as a global statesman has been secured. How will that affect his legacy if Japan simply falls away from the international scene without its longest-serving prime minister?

2020 is the year of the rat – which may not sound particularly appealing to westerners, but is considered particularly promising as the first sign of the zodiac, with such a dynamic and wise creature leading the way. Like the new imperial era of Reiwa, in which the transition from the old to the new emperor is characterized by a “beautiful harmony”, a smooth domestic and international transition must be emerging in Japan. Despite the constant news from the Middle East about a possible war with Iran or even Lebanon, in which Carlos Ghosn’s dramatic flight has caught a global audience by 2020, Japan must continue to focus on sheltering the world.

It is a game for Tokyo that will undoubtedly be a perfect host and provide a spectacle commensurate with the global stage it represents. Despite the natural disasters, the Rugby World Cup was a huge success thanks to the resilience of the Japanese, and 2020 seems to be the most epic year in Japan so far, even though the world is changing.

Joshua W. Walker is President and CEO of the Japan Society.

