Time for Red Sox to pull the trigger with Mookie Betts

It’s time.

Since Friday afternoon, the Red Sox seems to be about to send Mookie Betts to California. Although nothing is certain, there is a feeling among those in the industry that the former American League MVP will be in a Dodgers uniform on Opening Day.

The Dodgers have a large pool of prospects to supplement a Sox ‘farm system that was looted by Dave Dombrowski, they have wage flexibility to save the Sox from a bad contract (David Price, again via Dombrowski) and they have the motivation to acquire an elite player.

Will the trade be good for the Red Sox? We will find out.

Now let’s talk about a subject that many in New England don’t like to confront: is Mookie Betts overrated?

The term “overrated” is used too loosely when we refer to athletes. First we have to establish a baseline of what his rating is. And we usually do that with dollar signs.

With $ 27 million this year, Betts is far from overrated. He is actually underestimated given the low risk of a one-year contract. If a team had the chance to sign Betts for a one-year contract in an auction with 29 other clubs, chances are he will earn $ 40 million.

So in that sense, no, he is not overrated.

But there will be discrepancy about how much Betts money is worth the next out of season. He has always said that he wants to maximize his value and believes that it is in the interest of the players who come after him to set a new bar for free agency.

If it happens and if Betts is paid more or equal to Mike Trout, then you bet he is overrated.

Betts has benefited enormously from playing his home games at Fenway Park, where doubles and triples tend to shoot up (based on ESPN park factors in the last six years), and therefore the use of OPS-plus is a number adapted for league and ballpark, the easiest way to compare bets with his colleagues.

In five of his six seasons, Betts posted an OPS plus between 108 and 135. The outlier was while playing for the Red Sox 2018, a team currently being investigated for using their replay video room to steal plates when Betts placed an OPS plus of 186.

It was a remarkable year, the sixth best of OPS-plus since steroid testing became serious in 2005. Betts ran wild and batted .346 with 47 doubles, 32 homers and 30 stolen bases while winning a Gold Glove in the right field.

A player who does that every year is worth $ 40 million a year or more.

In his other five seasons, he is on average .293 with 36 doubles and 21 homers.

Even with the electrical defense and base-run capabilities, it’s closer to a $ 25 million player.

Trout has had an OPS-plus every season between 168 and 198 in the big leagues. He signed an extension of $ 360 million last year.

Too often Betts and Trout are compared, and it doesn’t seem fair.

Betts is not a trout and he is not close. Nobody is. Trout is a generation player. It does not mean that Betts is not a great player – he is clear. But in reality he comes closer to the ranking in the teens of the best players of the game, not at number 1 or number 2.

This is where Betts has scored in the last five years: 23rd in homers (134), first in doubles (217), 10th average (.302), 16th in OPS (.898) and 16th in OPS-plus (134).

Players who have had a higher OPS-plus than him and have signed contracts in the last five years include Trout (10 years, $ 360 million), JD Martinez (five years, $ 110 million), Nelson Cruz (two years, $ 26 million), Bryce Harper (13 years, $ 330 million), Josh Donaldson (four years, $ 92 million) and Paul Goldscmhidt (five years, $ 130 million), among others.

Look at the past three seasons when Betts is compared to slippery third baseman Anthony Rendon, who has just signed a seven-year contract of $ 245 million with the Angels.

Bets: .299, 85 homers, .924 OPS and 141 OPS-plus.

Rendon: .310, 83 homers, .953 OPS and 143 OPS plus.

The players are not far away in offensive value. Rendon has not even overshadowed $ 250 million in free agency this winter.

It remains amazing to think that 10 years and $ 300 million would not be enough to keep Betts in Boston.

Perhaps we as industry are too obsessed with WAR charts.

For example, the WAR charts tell you that Betts was worth 6.8 WAR in 2019 and shortstop Xander Bogaerts was only worth 5.2 WAR. But most of us who have been following the games closely throughout the year will tell you that Bogaerts was a more valuable player from March to September.

The Red Sox will miss Betts when he is gone, there is no doubt.

But cool the jets on the Trout equations. Bets will probably be paid more than they will be worth in the coming winter. And if the Sox can now get good value for him, the organization should say goodbye a year earlier.

