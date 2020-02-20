[Time for some Tremendous eight hockey predictions]

It is that time of the year yet again when the eyes of the Massachusetts hockey planet descend on Franklin and the Super eight selection committee.

More than the past quite a few weeks, I have tried to photo myself as sitting on the committee, monitoring the squads I believe that are worthy of examination for the unique 10-group field. I’ve thought of a number of components, but a essential 1 is how they executed versus the top 16 groups, which I have established by getting the 15 on the most the latest MHSCA Super eight observe record (Arlington, Austin Prep, BC Significant, Braintree, Burlington, Catholic Memorial, Framingham, Hingham, Natick, Pope Francis, Examining, St. John’s Prep, St. John’s (S), St. Mary’s (L) and Xaverian) and incorporating Central Catholic, which I feel is deserving of inclusion in that team.

Listed here is the way I’d vote:

1. BC Significant (13-three-4) — The two-time defending champions ended up in potent placement for the major seed likely into the closing 7 days, but getting property the Buddy Ferreira title sealed it, supplying them the very best mark against best-16 groups with a sterling seven-3-two mark.

two. ARLINGTON (16-1-4) — Should the Spy Ponders very own the prime location? There is a situation to be built — Arlington is unbeaten in their very last 18 games, but the slate was a little mild as opposed to BC Large — 5-one-two versus the prime 16, but only two wins in opposition to teams that manufactured my industry.

3. ST. JOHN’S PREP (11-four-five) — The Eagles received big wins over Pope Francis, Framingham and Austin Prep in addition to a pair of CC victories above Xaverian. The margin involving the Prep and the Cardinals is razor slim, with the head-to-head generating the big difference for me.

4. POPE FRANCIS (11-4-two*) — I have bought the Cardinals below for now, but winning the Cardinal Common, which wraps up Thursday afternoon, would give them 7 major-16 wins and might be adequate to strengthen them up a notch. Soon after a 2-3 get started to the time, Pope Francis is playing as very well as any one. *Does not include things like Cardinal Vintage outcomes

five. CATHOLIC MEMORIAL (9-6-six) — The Knights ended up the hardest workforce to position, particularly given that two of their losses and a few of their ties arrived towards out-of-point out competitors, earning comparisons tough. They went just three-four-three towards the leading 16, but they also gained the Catholic Meeting, and it will be appealing to see how considerably juice that offers them with the committee.

six. XAVERIAN (13-4-four) — Certainly, not only are we putting four Catholic Meeting teams in the field for the first time since 2015, but four in the coveted best 6 seeds, buoyed by the reality that CC squads went 28-five-seven from in-condition nonleague levels of competition. The Hawks, winners of their ultimate 5 video games, were being on the leading-six bubble until finally Saturday’s crucial acquire more than Framingham and conclusion up five-4-three against major 16 teams.

(Reminder: Even though this is the way I would personally slot the four wild card teams, seeds and match-ups will be determined by document)

7. FRAMINGHAM (14-5-3) — The Flyers in all probability skipped out on their possibility to climb into the leading-6 seed with the decline to Xaverian, but they are solidly in with a 4-4-2 record in opposition to the top 16, closing items out with a regulation tie in a crucial clash with Burlington.

eight. HINGHAM (12-7-three) — The Harbormen made use of their impartial status to line up 12 games in opposition to prime 16 groups and went a stable four-six-2, beating two that I have in the best 6 (Prep, Pope Francis), placing them properly in the field.

9. AUSTIN PREP (10-7-two) — An additional group that will get the profit of the question by navigating a difficult timetable, heading 3-five-two against the top rated 16, and winning the hard Catholic Central Huge is a significant feather in their cap, particularly when evaluating them to 2nd-place St. Mary’s.

10. BURLINGTON (14-4-4) — This remaining place is incredibly significantly up for grabs, and we will see if an time beyond regulation earn more than Framingham to win the Cahoon Tournament pushes the Pink Devils, who ended up only 2-one-1 in opposition to the leading 16, around the prime. The monkey wrench for Burlington would be if Central Catholic, which entered the Cardinal Typical proudly owning high quality wins in excess of CM, Hingham and Pope Francis but with eight losses, impresses the committee by coming back from Springfield with the title on Thursday.