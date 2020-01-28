Time is valuable. Find out how you can use them more effectively in 2020

How do we spend our time at work? And how do we actually work together? Constant emails, message notifications, unexpected meetings.

The creative industries are stuck in a cultural pandemic: “Work over work” – the tasks and meetings that should be used to optimize and streamline work habits – stand in the way of achieving the actual goals. Research by Sapio Research on behalf of Asana has shown that well over half (60%) of the office hours are spent on “work over work”. At a time when the demands placed on employees in the creative industry are already far beyond their resources, this can lead to missing goals and the associated stress and effort: 75% of creative people have suffered from burnout in the past six months ,

That special drumcastIn collaboration with work management solution provider, Asana, the anatomy of the work is examined to determine how best to address and improve the problem of “work over work”.

Asana’s global community leader, Joshua Zerkel, will guide you through research, gain insight into individual countries and sectors, and offer solutions to a phenomenon that is slowing productivity in our industry.

While many of us instinctively know that hours of meetings are wasted, it may come as a surprise that employees unnecessarily spend more than five hours a week, distracted by notifications and switching apps.

