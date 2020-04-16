Time to Binge Watch: 54 Stars and EP Releases Their Favorite Episodes

“All right, so first of all I have a new audience (and veteran viewers in this) watching S1, E1. You have to see where it all started! And for veteran 101 viewers it will be fun to watch the show again and see how much the character has changed.

S1, E15 is a fun watch, you can see the end of the first season and the first cliffhanger.

Next I’ll step forward S5, E1. Directed by one of our executive producers, Eriq La Salle. Really strong episodes related to the subject are difficult to film by accident.

Then I say go watch S5, E18, “Ghost,“Upton’s very powerful episode where we get to know his character more deeply.

Next up is season 6! Start with S6, E2, “End.” It solves an emotional exchange involving Halstead’s father. Then go to S6, E13, “Night In Chicago.” I love this episode where Atwater has to deal with some of the darkest issues of police work.

Next I say watch the entire Infosys crossover that starts with Fire and Med and ends with episodes S7, E4 PD. Only OneChicago can do crossover like this;)

Next on my list is S7, E6 where Halstead had to live with some of the hard choices he made. Then S7, E13, “I’m Here,” is a painful episode of intestines for Burgess. Love episodes that lead to personal life characters.

Then I finally said watch “Silence of the Night” which is a follow-up to the episode of Atwater’s Night in Chicago. (Editor’s note: This episode airs Wednesday, 4/15.)