Time to Donate: Support Organizations Support Organizations Help Fight Coronavirus

This week, TIME dedicated its subject to the following paragraphs: health workers are at risk for self-harm and pharmacy staff who are unable to stay in their homes for staff. issues facing war. You will find their stories and that of many people around the world, often in their own words and illustrated by their pictures.

Our staff also find it important to watch what we in the morning can help. Of course, the most important thing the rest of us can do – as many of the first responders we spoke to remind us – is to stay home to reduce the COVID-19 flu. But millions of people around the world are looking for ways to donate their time or money, so our team has compiled a list of charities and events that deserve your attention. You will find them here, as well as the recommendation of the Gifted and Giving Guide by the candidate.

You can also support reasons on the local level. We urge you to subscribe to local newspapers, support local homeless shelters or other organizations that support disadvantaged individuals and communities at risk, donate to local charities for workers lying in homes the food of the neighbors. Help however you can.

Want to do more? You can also register here to be a part of TIME to Serve the community as it grows. Yourara your email to receive periodic updates on delivery methods and news that are eligible for support.

I hope you will join us.

-Edward Felsenthal, TIME Editor and CEO

[news]

American Red Cross Society is experiencing severe blood pressure as a result of the cancellation of thousands of his blood lessons according to community outreach. Healthy people can schedule appointments to donate blood in the tracks where staff monitor temperatures, increasing the space between beds and clearing space and equipment to keep donors safe.

CDC Foundation assists local public health agencies to prevent, diagnose and respond to COVID-19 by increasing the size of a laboratory, and sending emergency officials to the front line and providing support to communities affected by the virus. she is more than contagious.

Disaster Prevention Center CecID-19 for the Disaster Center to support nonprofit organizations that work directly with the most vulnerable communities, including hourly wage earners and economic workers, immigrants, the elderly and handicapped. The fund has also helped public health hospitals buy personal protective equipment and promote good dental care in places with limited access to medical care.

Related Articles

Coronavirus donation fund, created by Global Fund, aims to raise $ 5 million to send physicians and nurses to communities in need; to provide masks, ventilators and other essentials to hospitals and hospitals; assisting families and the elderly in conflict-ridden cities, and supporting long-term recovery efforts to prevent future disasters.

House of Covenant providing housing and other services to homeless youth, who are currently experiencing insecurity and poor sanitation due to the prevalence of coronavirus. Contributions help the Church promise to provide food, shelter, clothing and medical care to young people in need in 31 cities in six countries.

COVID-19 Advertising Fund– Local Media Group, which contains more than 3,000 newspapers and TV and radio stations – helps news organizations improve their disease status and inform their communities in the face of unprecedented financial challenges. kind of not. Find local news organizations and personalized free sites here.

Direct assistance provides personal protective equipment and other medical supplies – including face masks, gloves and hair brushes – to medical personnel in the field of these outbreaks in the United States, the Caribbean and South America, and builds an emergency route of ICU medicines and equipment in waiting I have increased in critical patients.

Feed the United States, The largest food aid organization in the United States is supporting 200 food banks to help people in the middle of the epidemic. It distributes emergency food boxes and supports food banks as they switch to mobile or carry out services — to prevent the spread of the disease.

Food on Kitchen Equipment provides nutrition and a way of life for at-risk adults, keeping the population at high risk for COVID-19 safe and healthy in their homes. You can donate to the COVID-19 OVasa Response Team below or to your local dietitian on foot donor.

National Domestic Violence Channel she still provides crisis-to-hour support for victims of domestic violence, who are particularly vulnerable if they are no longer living at home with their abusive partner. Advisers on the phone line are helping victims to create a safety plan to protect themselves and connect with local resources that can provide immediate relief.

Local Federation of Local Workers founded the Coronavirus Health Insurance Fund to support children, home cleaners and home care workers who face financial challenges due to the disease. Domestic workers, many of whom are immigrants and women of color, often do not have access to health insurance or sick time through their services.

The Story of Pornography

Italy appears to be Flattening the Curve. What Is Country Really Like?

The new demographic is proud. Can other countries learn from Italy?

No Kid Hungry supports schools and community groups that feed children who otherwise would lose their food while schools are closed. So far, the group has sent $ 5 million in emergency aid and home-help programs with the goal of feeding 2.1 million meals a day.

Working HOPE it trains and supplies medical equipment with protective equipment needed to save lives. The organization has been involved in the fight against the disease in the country since February and is now expanding its training in high-risk countries and sending medical supplies and volunteers to some of the most affected cities in the United States.

United Way of the World Answers to COVID-19 and Society Account it connects communities around the world with food, housing and health care resources. The team has been facing calls from people in need, expecting to hit as many numbers in the next six months as it does in a normal year.

Middle Classic Foods, founded by Chebe President José Andrés, delivers new food to needy communities and health workers in American hospitals and hospitals, working with restaurants that are often forced to close and stop. and employees.

World Health Organization’s Health Insurance Fund contributes to the global effort to track the spread of this virus, purchase and dispatch products to first-line workers, and accelerate the development of vaccines, tests and treatments for COVID-19.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

.