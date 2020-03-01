time-to-exam-your-musical-information-with-the-weekly-nme-crossword

Just how excellent is your musical understanding? Well let us test it with this week’s legendary NME crossword. Place the kettle on, sharpen your pencil, and see how several of Trevor Hungerford’s devilishly challenging clues you can crack.

Right here are the responses to past week’s crossword — how many did you get?

Answers Throughout

one Out Of Place, 8+11A Shake It Out, 9 Chocolate, 10 L.A. Girl, 12 Sexy MF, 14 Andre, 17+21A Hound Canine, 18 More mature, 20 Fripp, 22 Attic, 24 Thunder, 26 Gasoline, 28 Spot, 30 Audio,



31 D:Ream, 32 Karaoke.

Answers DOWN

1 The moment In A Life span, two Too Fantastic, three From The Hip, four+23A Perform God, 5 Chelsea Dagger, 6 Farm, eight So Why So Sad, 13 Fade To Gray, 15 Murder, 16 Eric, 19 Pin-Ups, 25 Duck, 27+7D Similar Denims, 28 A-ha, 29 Ade.