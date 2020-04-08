Time to see if you can safely roll back coronavirus lockdown

This is the web version of CEO Daily. Register here to distribute to your inbox.

Good morning. Here in Berlin in place of David Meyer, Alan.

Where is a good place to partially roll back the coronavirus lockdown? I’m trying to find out.

China’s Wuhan Megalopolis, the first epicenter of the outbreak, has only relaxed its rules after the blockade that lasted for more than two months. From today, at least those who can display a green QR code on their mobile phone screen to indicate their health are allowed to travel abroad again.

Later this month, some European countries will also begin to carefully deregulate. The Czech Republic [one of the first European countries to take action] will make some shops available again tomorrow. Next week, Austria will reopen several stores and Denmark will reopen day care centers and schools. The following week, Norway follows Denmark’s lead.

Do they have the right to do so? Leaders of these European nations are certainly trying to focus on cautious optimism, as typified by the statement of Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg. “Because we controlled the virus together, we can gradually open up society.” “It’s like walking a tightrope. If we can’t stop, we can fall and if we’re too fast, we can fail.”

A “misunderstanding” in this case could mean a massive relapse of COVID-19. A World Health Organization spokeswoman said: Just as if you were sick. If you get up early and get up too early, you risk falling back and complications. “

However, Italy’s indication that, in addition to the magnitude of the economic damage of lockdowns, that long lockdowns can lead to social unrest, data show a window of opportunity [and in the case of Wuhan, Data that can be unreliable] and the movement is somewhat questionable]. The rest can only watch and wait. Of course, it takes weeks for the results to show up in the case statistics.

Separately, praise to Jack and Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and Square, for pledging $ 1 billion to tackle the Coronavirus crisis and its fallout—for universal basic income. The donation, according to Dorsey, consists of Square shares, which make up about 28% of his wealth.

More news below.

David Meyer

@superglaze

david.meyer@fortune.com

. [TagsToTranslate] ceo daily