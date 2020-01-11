Time to whistle Joe Biden

Loading...

Hardly had the possibility come to light that the GOP-controlled senate could sue him as a testimony of accusation, then Joe Biden told the senate to whistle.

The former vice president sounded like Humphrey Bogart or Edward G. Robinson in one of those old black-and-white gangster movies that Hollywood used to make, saying he was “clean as a whistle” about corruption in Ukraine.

You can imagine Bogart, growling at the police who turn his handcuffs on: ‘Listen, men, you have nothing on me. I’m clean as a whistle. “

“Yes,” said Robinson, “Yes, your buyers have the wrong man. He’s clean like a whistle.”

If Biden were more receptive, he could have said like Lauren Bacall Bogey (whom she later married) did in the movie “To Have and Have Not,” if you want me, just whistle. You know how to whistle, don’t you, Steve? You just put your lips together and blow. “

Biden has been using the ‘clean as a whistle’ cliche for a while to ward off questions about what he and son Hunter Biden did to help Hunter get rich in Ukraine when Biden was Barack Obama’s vice president.

Hunter Biden was paid about $ 50,000 a month from the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which was subjected to a corruption investigation, which amounted to a no-show job.

Biden, at one point, bragged about a video of how he, as vice president, promised to withhold $ 1 billion in US loan guarantees to Ukraine unless the prosecutor in Kiev investigating Burisma was fired. Biden did not whistle Dixie alone. The public prosecutor was fired.

A week ago, before he changed his mind, Biden said he would not appear before the senate, subpoena or no subpoena. “This accusation is about Trump’s behavior, not mine,” Biden told the Des Moines Register.

“The subpoena must go to witnesses with a testimony to offer that Trump shakes off the Ukrainian government,” he said, fluttering the piece to get him to the Senate.

Then, after a flute tour in Iowa and New Hampshire, where he wet his flute, Biden realized that he was whistling in the dark and changed his tone.

He said, “I would actually comply with everything that was legally required of me.” Biden did not make the remark about witnessing during a Senate deposition trial before his critics said it was nothing more than a dog whistle.

Asked about Biden who softened his position, a top Biden assistant said, “He made the decision while whistling at work.”

It is understandable why people are sick of all the whistle coming from Washington. It all started when Mr. Whistle Blower blew the whistle on President Trump during his telephone conversation on July 25 with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Democrats and the media, were so upset with the call that they accused Trump in the House and in the media about it, although no one can explain what high crimes and crimes Trump has committed. They too can whistle Dixie.

The Democrats and their friends in the media won’t even tell Trump or the public what Mr. Whistle A. Blower’s real name is (we know he’s a man) although everyone in Washington, including the media, knows his name and everything about him.

They just don’t want you to know, because it could be harmed, or more likely, outed like a democrat agent who, armed with a hidden, undetectable plastic whistle, was planted in the White House. His job was not to blow the wind, but to blow the Trump game to death.

But Trump, a president who rules with many bells and whistles, decided the whistle on Mr. Blow Whistle A. Blower and make his name public after Whistle Blower blew the whistle on him.

Trump did this last week when he retweeted a tweet for millions of his Twitter followers with the real name of Blower, with which he picked up the press.

Trump critics accused him of endangering Blower by releasing his name, which should be secret. According to the Washington Post, Blower, who is back at work at the CIA, is being put to work by armed guards.

Apparently his real name needs a tank for protection.

So don’t ask who blows the whistle. It is blowing for you.

But, as Trump would say, Go Whistle.

.