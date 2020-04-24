Time will tell the value of India’s closure – India news

In early March, my research team projected that at least 300 million Indians would be infected with the new coronavirus by early August. That was before there were any restrictions or restrictions on travel in the country. Viruses were spreading quite predictably – and the scenario we modeled was quite simple but daunting – the spread of new coronavirus through a completely sensitive population.

Over the last two decades, our group has published dozens of articles for modeling infectious diseases in well-regarded scientific journals. This did not stop the ad hominem attacks of some who did not believe the infection could spread so much. What they didn’t realize was that Covid-19 was not unlike the flu, which had vaccinations or some degree of population immunity from previous exposure, or HIV / AIDS, where it was possible not to become infected with personal protection. There really was no easy way to prevent it from spreading without extreme measures like locking.

We were not alone in projecting a large number of infections. A model released by researchers from the Indian Council of Medical Research predicted that if there was no prison, 25% of Delhi would be infected. Models from other groups, including Imperial College and Cambridge University, received similar or even higher estimates. All of these groups have used methods that date from the earliest section models introduced by Daniel Bernoulli in 1776 and were extremely useful in informing the public health response, except for diseases such as HIV / AIDS in which individuals are able to change behavior and change the course of the disease in response to its spread.

All of these groups were clear that most infections would be mild or symptom-free. Although the proportion of severe cases would be small, in India this number would be large given its large population. The purpose of these projections was to communicate the severity of the epidemic to both policymakers and the public, and to unravel theories of how Indians were somehow immune to Covid-19.

So where are your cases? Hospitals still seem to be relatively empty. Are the projections wrong? This is similar to going to a doctor who tells you that if you continue to smoke and do not exercise, you are at high risk of dying young. If you then quit smoking and started going to the gym, does that mean the doctor was wrong? The closure has significantly changed the form of the epidemic, not only in India but in all other countries. Without coercive removal measures, Paris, Milan and New York would still report thousands of deaths per day. India was fortunate to have stopped the epidemic curve early so we never had to witness the kind of trauma people in these cities had to go through. A recent French survey found that 6% of the population (about 4 million people) have already experienced Covid-19, although there are only about 120,000 reported cases in that country. In India, if we fail to test every patient with Covid-19, a physical impossibility, modeling studies is the only way to study the epidemic’s progress.

Fortunately, India has one of the lowest reported cases and deaths per capita in the world – the result of early measures stopping flights to China, closing borders and imposing a blockade. The lockout is projected to suppress the peak of the epidemic for at least about eight weeks, and possibly longer. The peak will also drop by as much as 50% if we are vigilantly practicing handwashing, physical distancing and extended testing and containment, with occasional restrictive safeguards.

Some do not want locks because of economic and human costs. But they also don’t want the flood of cases to be in hospitals. They may be counting on chloroquine or BCG vaccination to save the day. Unfortunately, Covid-19 cannot be resolved through the desired thinking.

The business of disease modelers, who are mostly data scientists and not doctors and generally work far from being media savvy, is poorly understood. Models are useful in understanding what would happen without any intervention, but also in predicting what would happen in different intervention scenarios. They are a validated and systematic way of understanding the spread of disease using the best we know about viruses. Without the benefits of these models we would not be able to respond effectively. We would not know when to impose restrictions, or in how many cases there would be intensive care beds and oxygen bottles. Time will tell the value of India’s incarceration made on the basis of epidemiological projections and science.

Ultimately, as Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, recently said, science is the only strategy to get out of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now is not the time to replace respect and understanding of scientific expertise with gut feeling and lessons from WhatsApp University.

(Ramanan Laxminarayan is director of the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy and a senior researcher at Princeton University. The views expressed are personal.)

