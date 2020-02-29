timeline:-law-enforcement-chase-stolen-ambulance-by-way-of-northeast-philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Based on Chopper six video clip, Action Information crews at the scenes, and law enforcement stories, below is a timeline of situations encompassing a stolen ambulance and the almost 90-minute chase by Northeast Philadelphia on Friday night time.

nine: 20 p.m.

Fire rescue units answer to the Roosevelt Inn on the 7600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard for a domestic disturbance.

Arriving medics uncover the shirtless suspect is combative, law enforcement say.

Philadelphia police arrive on the scene. The suspect jumps into the medics’ ambulance and starts driving towards a 2nd district police officer.

The officer opens fire about four instances into the ambulance. The suspect is hit two times in the leg and at the time in the side, law enforcement say.

The officer is hit by the ambulance. He is taken to Nazareth Medical center with accidents that are not lifetime threatening, police say.

A chase by Northeast Philadelphia commences, it will past for about an hour. The suspect drives among 10 mph and 25 mph in the course of the chase, law enforcement say.

nine: 32 p.m.

Chopper six starts adhering to the chase as the suspect drives by way of the forecourt of the Philly Gasoline station at Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue.

9: 35 p.m.

The suspect can be witnessed in the driver’s seat of the ambulance, with the vehicle’s lights flashing, as the chase continues.

9: 52 p.m.

The suspect tries to flip the stolen ambulance all around but appears to be cornered. On the other hand, he is in a position to turn, maneuver absent, and generate on.

9: 54 p.m.

The suspect drives pasts the intersection of Cottman and Castor avenues.

nine: 55 p.m.

He turns near the Exxon station at Cottman and Bustleton avenues.

10: 03 p.m.

The ambulance stops for a several seconds when driving on Loretto Avenue as police automobiles glance on. The suspect has just one hand on the wheel and a single towards the driver’s facet window. He locations equally hands on the wheel as he will take off all over again.

10: 06 p.m.

The ambulance turns on Longshore Avenue.

10: 08 p.m.

The suspect makes a ideal onto Bustleton Avenue and then a remaining on to Harbison Avenue.

10: 10 p.m.

The ambulance turns on to Battersby Street.

10: 11 p.m.

The driver turns on to Benner Road and then to Hawthorne Avenue.

10: 12 p.m.

The ambulance turns on to Comly Street, then Duffield Street, and Frankford Avenue.

10: 13 p.m.

The suspect pulls into a parking lot for the Burger King and Lube Learn Automobile Care Middle on Frankford Avenue just just before Devereaux Avenue. The driver parks in a spot with the entrance wheels on leading of the concrete bumper.

The driver opens the door and speaks. Two officers arrive up to the driver, who then slams the door, and normally takes off.

4 patrol automobiles are blocking the exit of the parking lot. The ambulance smashes into the front finish of a person of the police automobiles, and the facet of an SUV. When he appears to be sandwiched amongst the two autos, far more officers method.

The suspect opens his driver’s aspect door, but then plows by the blocking law enforcement cars to transform back again on Frankford Avenue. The chase carries on.

10: 17 p.m.

The suspect carries on to make his way as a result of Northeast Philadelphia traveling on Harbison Avenue.

10: 18 p.m.

A tow truck driver, with lights flashing, pulls in entrance of the ambulance on Harbison Avenue close to Tulip Avenue. The suspect swerves around the truck. Equally go immediately to overlook an additional vehicle. This separates the tow truck and the ambulance concerning a concrete median.

The suspect is pressured to cross above the median soon after website traffic is backed up because of to a pink mild. This provides the ambulance again on the similar aspect as the tow truck.

The ambulance turns the wrong way onto an vacant 1-way avenue before returning to Northeast Philadelphia Friday night time visitors. The tow truck follows.

10: 19 p.m.

The tow truck swerves in front of the ambulance, but the two are but once again divided by stanchions

10: 20 p.m.

The ambulance tries to make moves to get earlier the tow truck, but the tow truck driver proceeds to block him. But then ambulance knocks into the back again of the tow truck. The truck spins around and finishes up on a median. The ambulance normally takes off.

10: 21 p.m.

The tow truck returns into Chopper 6’s view proper behind the stolen ambulance. On the other hand, the tow truck helps make a turn, but the ambulance driver keeps heading straight forward.

10: 24 p.m.

To stay away from traffic, the suspect drives on to a grassy divider on Roosevelt Boulevard.

10: 26 p.m.

The driver squeezes in between two cars, scraping the aspect of 1, on Roosevelt Boulevard just before Ryan Avenue/Borbeck Avenue.

10: 27 p.m.

The suspect drives the ambulance into the parking whole lot of Rhawn Automotive at 7959 Roosevelt Boulevard.

Motion Information reporter Maggie Kent is in the Action Information Van as the suspect drives into the parking ton.

He exits the parking lot, crosses around Rhawn Avenue, then drives onto the sidewalk in close proximity to the Checkers fast food items restaurant. He then gets again on Roosevelt Boulevard.

10: 28 p.m.

The ambulance turns on Holme Avenue.

10: 30 p.m.

The suspect continues his trek as a result of Northeast Philadelphia with the chase now achieving over an hour.

10: 32 p.m.

Sparks can be observed coming from the front wheels of the ambulance. A nearer watch from Chopper six shows the ambulance missing its entrance left tire. The appropriate tire has been torn apart, but nonetheless stays on the wheel.

10: 33 p.m.

The ambulance continues the mistaken way down a one particular-way road.

10: 34 p.m.

The suitable tire hangs on.

10: 35 p.m.

The suspect stops and opens the driver’s facet door. He seems to be out. He carries on to push even though keeping the door open with a single hand and possessing the other on the steering wheel.

A police officer makes an attempt to solution the suspect. The officer grabs the doorway, but the suspect puts his foot to the accelerator. The officer allows go of the door.

10: 36 p.m.

The ambulance after all over again is driving down the improper way on a just one-way street with law enforcement correct on its tail.

10: 37 p.m.

Even additional sparks are witnessed coming from the front wheel of the ambulance.

10: 38 p.m.

The suspect pulls onto the entrance garden of a dwelling on the 2700 block of Tolbut Road. Police encompass the vehicle.

Two officers pull the male, who is only sporting boxer shorts and appears to be bleeding from his leg, out of the ambulance and on to the floor. Just one officer stands on the suspect as the other folks location him underneath arrest. Far more law enforcement officers group around the scene.

10: 39 p.m.

The suspect has his palms tied and is escorted by an officer.

10: 40 p.m.

The officer and the suspect make their way to a law enforcement van. The suspect is positioned into the back of the van. He is taken to the hospital for therapy.

11: 30 p.m.

Philadelphia Police Office Employees Inspector Sekou Kinebrew updates the media with information and facts on the incident.