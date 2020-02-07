Timeline of a tragedy that shocked Australia

It was a depressing summer evening in western Sydney when seven children were planning a trip to get ice cream.

The sun was just setting and the children – all from the same extended family – asked father Danny Abdallah, six, if they could go alone.

He considered and decided that he would let them go since they were in a large group and promised to be back before sunset.

Oatland locals gather at the crash site where four children were killed. Photo / via Twitter

However, he told them very clearly that they should stick together and stay on the footpath.

He told reporters this week that he wanted the children to be “a bit independent” and believed that the likelihood of something unusual happening to them is one in a million on the short walk to business.

The group of seven small children made their way around the corner from the family home and walked along Bettington Road, which runs alongside the Oatlands Golf Club.

Immediately on the southern tip of the golf course, 29-year-old master builder Samuel William Davidson planned a short trip to the shops shortly before the children asked for permission.

In his rented home on Greens Ave, the police claimed that he had been drinking with his friends when they decided to get cash from a gas station at around 8 p.m.

Photo / news.com.au

Davidson’s 24-year-old friend jumped into his friend’s passenger seat to drive four minutes to the Caltex gas station less than two kilometers away.

When he left the servo, the police said Davidson had started at a red light and saw him driving on the wrong side of the road.

Witnesses said Davidson police and the 24-year-old passenger were unpredictable and stuck their fingers out the window of the car as they drove past Bettington Road on their short trip back to Greens Ave.

Just seconds later, the police reportedly climbed Davidson onto the curb and his Ute hit seven children.

Nearby drivers hurried to help the children, and when the police arrived at the scene, Davidson was shirtless in the blue Ute driver’s seat.

He reportedly had a blood alcohol level of 0.15 – three times the limit.

Four of the children in this group of seven died that night.

The accused faces 20 charges for the Oatlands crash. Photo / via Twitter

Three of Abdallah’s children Antony (12), Angelina (13) and Sienna (9) and their cousin Veronique Sakr (11) died despite efforts by the emergency services.

This week, the deaths of four children sent shockwaves across the nation.

Hundreds of people have visited the crash site since the tragedy to pay their respects and plant flowers.

One of them was Mr. Abdallah.

He called himself a “part-time worker, full-time father,” Mr. Abdallah, and spoke fondly about the children he had lost when he faced reporters.

“Antony is 13, very pretty boy. He loved basketball. He woke up this morning and said,” We’re going to play this game for Kobe (Bryant), “he said.

“Angelina, she was my MLH, my little helper. Everything I needed, she had my back.”

“Sienna, she was my little diva, my little actress,” he said.

His wife Leila told reporters that she didn’t hate the driver who allegedly exceeded three times the limit.

“The guy, I know he was (supposedly) drunk driving this street. I can’t hate him at the moment. I don’t want to see him (but) I don’t hate him,” she said.

“I think in my heart I forgive him, but I want the court to be fair. It’s just about fairness. I won’t hate him because we’re not like that.”

The grandmother of four children killed said that the pain of the tragedy “is too much to cope with”.

Grandmother Georgette Abdallah also visited the website and thanked the hundreds of people who supported her family.

“Thank you to everyone who supported us,” she told reporters.

“Please pray for us. Pray for my son, his wife and all of us. This is too much to cope with. Give us strength.”

Davidson has been charged with 20 crimes, including four homicides, death and serious driving, personal injury, negligent driving, and drunk driving.

He is due to return to the Parramatta District Court on April 2.

Objects that the locals have made a monument collect at the site of the crash. Photo / via Twitter

The Abdallah siblings are buried on Monday morning in the Co-Cathedral of Our Lady of Lebanon in Harris Park.

Religious charity team Jesus said Sienna, Angelina and Antony are involved in weekly homeless care in Blacktown in western Sydney.

“These little angels were active members of the Team Jesus family, serving with joy and dedication that we rarely see in adults,” Team Jesus-Sydney wrote on Facebook.

“In fact, these little angels encouraged their parents to take them to Blacktown on Friday evening so they could serve, not the other way around.

“In this way, they set an example for all the other children to do the same, and they impressed everyone who met them in this community service.”