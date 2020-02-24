Timeline of the United States presidential visits to India | News

%MINIFYHTMLde80fecfd2165123b04bfb102f1640f511%

New Delhi, India – Donald Trump has embarked on his inaugural visit to India, becoming the seventh president of the United States to visit the country of South Asia.

He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, as well as his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, her daughter Ivanka Trump and her son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Trump arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday, the largest city in the western state of Gujarat, where he addressed a crowd of more than 100,000 Indians in a cricket stadium.

The event was called “Namaste Trump,quot; (Hello Trump), in reciprocity of the great show “Howdy Modi,quot; that Trump organized last year for the Indian Prime Minister in the American city of Houston.

The ties between the two countries have improved long after the end of the Cold War, during which Washington leaned toward India’s rival, Pakistan, but has embraced India as a strategic partner against China in recent decades.

Barack Obama, Trump’s predecessor, is the only president of the United States who has made two official visits to India.

We take a look at the previous visits of the presidents of the United States:

Dwight D Eisenhower – 1959

Dwight D Eisenhower in 1959 was the first president of the United States to visit India. His visit was during the term of the country’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Eisenhower received a warm welcome and was greeted with a 21-gun salute when he landed in the capital, New Delhi. Large crowds lined the streets to take a look at the 34th president of the United States in his convertible car.

President Eisenhower with Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi (File: Keystone / Hulton Archive / Getty Images)

In addition to delivering a public address on the Ramlila field in New Delhi, Eisenhower addressed members of both Houses of Parliament. The four-day trip included a stopover at his “dream place,” the Taj Mahal, which was built by Mughal ruler Shah Jahan in the 16th century.

The trip was considered a success and was considered a historic event in relations between the United States and India, as it occurred in the early Cold War, during which the United States and Pakistan had become close allies.

Richard M Nixon – 1969

Richard M Nixon visited India on July 31, 1969. Unlike Eisenhower, Nixon spent less than a day in India, as the trip was primarily intended to reduce tensions between him and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Two years later, during the Indian and Pakistani war of 1971, which led to the creation of Bangladesh, the United States sided with its Cold War ally, Pakistan.

President Nixon pays tribute to the sanctuary of Mahatma Gandhi on July 31, 1969 (File: Getty Images)

According to the tapes declassified by the US Department of State. In the US, Nixon would have told the White House that the Indians were “slippery and treacherous people.”

Jimmy Carter – 1978

Jimmy Carter arrived in India in January 1978, when Morarji Desai of the Janata Party was the prime minister.

During his three-day visit, Carter addressed the Indian parliament and held several meetings with Indian politicians. Carter visited a town near New Delhi, bringing a television as a gift.

His visit was destined to break the ice between New Delhi and Washington, especially in the context of the Bangladesh Independence War of 1971 and the Indian nuclear test of 1974.

However, he could not convince Prime Minister Desai to abandon the nuclear ambitions of India, a fact that irritated the United States.

President Carter and Indian Prime Minister Desai hold talks at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on January 2, 1978 (File: AP)

Bill Clinton – 2000

Bill Clinton, the 42nd president of the United States, visited India in March 2000, more than two decades after the last visit of a president of the United States.

His trip during the first ministry of Atal Bihari Vajpayee came after a prolonged pause in relations between the two countries. It also came after India opened its economy for foreign investors in the 1990s.

Clinton’s visit marked the beginning of close economic and strategic ties between the United States and India. During the 1999 war between Pakistan and India, the United States under Clinton sided with India, the first time it supported India against Pakistan.

New Delhi-based foreign policy expert Pramit Pal Chaudhuri said it was President Clinton who restarted relations between India and the United States.

“Before Clinton, no president of the United States had visited India for 20 years. Clinton returned to engage in many ways with India after two decades, indicating that the United States was taking India seriously once more for several reasons: nuclear tests, economic growth, etc., “he said.

“Bush took him to the highest possible levels with a nuclear agreement and Obama consolidated on the strategic side,” said Chaudhuri, who is also the foreign editor of the Hindustan Times newspaper.

US President Clinton and Indian Prime Minister Vajpayee exchange documents after a signing ceremony in New Delhi on March 21, 2000 (File: Jayanta Shaw / Reuters)

George W. Bush – 2006

George W. Bush visited New Delhi in 2006 when the United States was being condemned worldwide for his invasion of Iraq in 2003. His trip met with protests across the country, with left-wing parliamentarians boycotting his speech.

However, the three-day trip boosted the strategic relationship between the two countries, especially in trade and nuclear technology. Bush and then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh finalized the framework of the nuclear agreement that ended New Delhi’s isolation from the market for nuclear equipment suppliers.

US President Bush is received by Prime Minister Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur upon arrival at the New Delhi airport on March 1, 2006 (File: Kamal Kishore / Reuters)

Michael Kugelman, senior associate of South Asia at The Wilson Center, said the relationship between the United States and India improved exponentially since the early 1990s, and especially since the early 2000s.

“The civil nuclear agreement (under President Bush) was a milestone and, from that moment on, the relationship has really taken off, although it has also been affected by huge and unsatisfied expectations.”

Barack Obama – 2010 and 2015

Barack Obama is the only president of the United States who makes two official visits to India. On his first visit, Obama landed in Mumbai instead of New Delhi as a sign of solidarity after the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, which killed 166 people.

During the trip, he supported India’s candidacy for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council. Obama and Singh, prime minister at that time, also signed trade agreements worth $ 10 billion and agreed to boost ties of defense and national security.

United States President Obama and Prime Minister Singh greet after Obama arrived at the New Delhi airport on November 7, 2010 (File: B Mathur / Reuters)

Obama visited India again in 2015 as a main guest on Republic Day under the administration of Prime Minister Modi.

During the trip, the Democratic president commented on religious freedom in the country, saying that “India will succeed as long as it does not splinter in the line of religious faith.”

Donald Trump – 2020

Donald Trump is the seventh president of the United States to visit India, where he received a warm welcome.

A personal relationship has developed between Indian Prime Minister Modi and Trump, who have used the theatricality of diplomacy to reach an agreement with their respective domestic audiences.

Both right-wing leaders have been criticized for pursuing an Islamophobic agenda: Trump for his Muslim ban and Modi for blocking the naturalization of Muslim immigrants and asylum seekers.

The United States is India’s second largest trading partner after China, with an annual bilateral trade of $ 11 billion in 1995 to $ 142 billion in 2018, according to official data from the United States. But the two countries have been discussing a trade agreement while Trump pressed for more concessions from New Delhi.

The main focus of this trip will be in the whole show and in all the strong chemistry between Trump and Modi. But it also has a strategic dimension Michael Kugelman, senior associate of South Asia at the Wilson Center

“Without a doubt, the main focus of this trip will be on the whole show and on all the strong chemistry between Trump and Modi. But it also has a strategic dimension,” said Kugelman of the Wilson Center.

Foreign policy expert Chaudhuri said “Trump’s visit has been a missing piece in Modi’s foreign policy,quot; and this visit “has filled that space.”

He said that by coming to India despite the fact that there will not be a trade agreement, Trump points to the rest of the US government. UU. That “take the relationship between the US and India seriously and expect them to move forward on the other.” defense and diplomacy issues. “

Trump, First Lady Melania and Prime Minister Modi visit Gandhi’s Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2020 (Al Drago / Reuters)

Safiya Ghori Ahmad, director of South Asia at McLarty Associates, based in Washington, DC, said it would be interesting to see the “deliverables,quot; of the trip.

“I hope we see more than a recovery, and we really see solutions to the long-standing economic problems that affect American companies,” Ahmad said.