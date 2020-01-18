Timeline of Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler’s relationship in 20 photos

After nine years of constant romance, one of Hollywood’s most glamorous couples, Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler, split up.

Vanessa has won a large fan base since her time in the Disney Channel film school high school musical. The fans were thrilled when she started dating Austin Butler, who starred alongside Hudgens’ co-star Ashley Tisdale in Sharpays Fabulous Adventure, the high school musical spin-off.

Many people were happy about Vanessa’s happiness and loved the couple more and more, especially after Austin started to make a name for himself in the industry. Nine years of dating is a long time in Hollywood, and with relatively few public struggles, their separation was a shock to so many.

What was the relationship between Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler like? Here’s a timeline of their nine-year romance.

20 The first time they met

Many reports claim that Austin Butler met Vanessa on the set of the first high school musical film in 2005. If not, then he surely met her shortly thereafter through their mutual friend Ashley Tisdale. Ashley and Austin filmed Sharpays Fabulous Adventure together, and Ashley made Vanessa and Austin meet.

19 First date

In September 2011, Austin left Vanessa’s house late at night. It was only a few months ago that Vanessa had split up with Zac Efron, her four-year-old friend (and high school musical co-star). Neither Vanessa nor Austin defined the situation, but fans believed it was the beginning of a burgeoning romance.

18 Make it official

One of the first public events for Austin and Vanessa took place in 2012 when they attended a Knicks game together. Knicks sporting events seem to be a popular hangout for many Hollywood stars … and it was no exception for these two. They were caught kissing while playing in Madison Square Garden.

17th Coachella 2012

Coachella 2012 was the beginning of a long Coachella story for Butler and Hudgens. They were both in their early 20s and proud to enter the music festival hand in hand. Participating in Coachella annually as a couple would become a ritual in their relationship. The lineup this year included Snoop Dogg and Swedish House Mafia.

16 Venice Film Festival

2012 was still a monumental year for Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler as it was the first year that the public had a look at their relationship. This year, they walked together on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival and were seen kissing several times. The Venice Film Festival is the oldest film festival in the world and ensures a glamorous appearance for a couple.

15 First red carpet

Vanessa and Austin’s first film premiere on the red carpet finally took place in February 2012. The spin-off of Jumanji, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, had been released and starred Hudgens as the daughter of a helicopter pilot. Butler accompanied his lead actress, who was dazzling down the red carpet in an elegant yellow dress.

14 First Instagram post

After being part of a couple for at least two years, Vanessa finally confirmed their relationship with the fans. In December 2013, she published a photo of her church friends, including Austin, and added a caption: “We may be up and down, but we are having fun. Love these people with all my heart. Thanks @hillsong for my new home. “

13th birthday post for butlers

In another social media act of affection, Vanessa decided to clarify any questions fans might have had about the status of their relationship. Unlike the last post, which allowed fans to make vague assumptions, it was extremely straightforward. For Butler’s 23rd birthday, she took a funny photo. In August 2014, she called him the “love of her life”.

12 Vanessa tells of his mother

In a sad turn in the fall of 2014, Austin lost his mother to cancer. He and Vanessa both used social media to share the loss. Vanessa then dedicated her Breakthrough Performer Award at the Industry Dance Awards 2015 to Austin’s mother, Lori.

11 Austin opened up about the relationship

In an interview in August 2015, Austin said his relationship was going well. After four years of dating, he said the key to their happiness was “always putting the other person first” and “constantly looking for ways” to make the other person happy.

While their relationship remained private in many ways, none of them seemed to mind answering questions about their love life together.

10 Grease Live

Vanessa has (again) proven to the world that she can both sing and act in Grease: Live in 2016. The then 26-year-old actress had only found out a few days earlier what her father had died of cancer. Austin was clearly a proud, revered friend because he tweeted his praise for Vanessa’s performance.

9 Italy, second round

In summer 2016, Vanessa and Austin clearly needed a vacation. They went on a romantic short vacation to Italy. They stopped in Portofino, visited the coastal town of Cinque Terre and visited the rolling hills of Tuscany and Positano. Their journey together was documented on all social media thanks to Vanessa’s Instagram.

8 The key to long distance calls

Long distances are difficult for any couple, especially when it comes to Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens. In 2017 Austin was in New Zealand to shoot The Shannara Chronicles, and Vanessa had no problem expressing her feelings about her long-distance relationship. She explained that constant communication is the key to getting your relationship up and running.

7 engagement rumors

According to fans of Butlers and Hudgens’ relationship, seven years of dating were the stage for an engagement. In December 2017, Vanessa released a seemingly carefree photo of her new haircut, but fans could quickly focus on the ring on her finger. She later explained via Twitter that the ring was definitely not an engagement ring.

6 Vanessa supports her Broadway friend

Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens shared a love of theater. Butler made his Broadway debut in 2018 in George C. Wolfe, The Iceman Cometh. The show didn’t last long, but girlfriend Vanessa was more proud than anyone. She shared a blurry photo of her and Butler on stage before his first show.

5 Butler is a “rock”

During the premiere of her film, Second Act, Vanessa told the public (during a red carpet interview) that she was lucky enough to have Butler’s steadfast support. She joked about her dates before saying, “I think it is so important to have a person who is your rock.”

4 Valentine’s Day 2019

On Love Day, Valentine’s Day 2019, Vanessa made the relationship between her and Austin stronger than ever. In an adorable Instagram post titled “7 Years Strong” and a hearty emoji, she posted a photo of the two dancing in elegant, old Hollywood clothes.

3 Vanity Fair after the party

Shortly after Valentine’s Day in 2019, Vanessa and Austin went on another public outing for two, this time to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. They all smiled as they strutted across the red carpet, and Vanessa was dressed in gold and clung to Austin romantically in most of the photos.

2 International kissing day

The International Kissing Day in July 2019 was one of the last insights into the relationship between Vanessa and Austin. Vanessa posted the photo on her Instagram a day late, but her feelings for Austin remained strong.

In the coming months she published the last of her two photos: pictures from another trip to Italy, film premieres and the UNICEF summer gala.

1 The split

It was reported that Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler went their separate ways less than a month after 2020. According to closer sources, they spent the holidays separately and then officially split up in January. After nine years together in which they consolidated their brand as a Hollywood “it” couple, they went their separate ways. The fans were upset about the split.

