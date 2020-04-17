Times Square Billboards Filled With Messages Of Hope, Gratitude And Safety: NPR

Times Square’s poster owners have donated space for art to do pandemic works like the one above by illustrator Maira Kalman. Jean Cooney, director of Times Square Arts, says that in stronger times, many people come to Times Square “because they are looking for something – they feel that if they came to Times Square then we saw New York City. I saw America. ”

Even in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic – with tourists passing by, and travelers’ homes – about 30,000 people pass through Times Square daily. A new public art project unveiled on Friday wants to give them something to look at – visual messages of hope, gratitude and public safety on the iconic Times Square billboards.

Jean Cooney, director of Times Square Arts, oversees temporary public art installations on the Square and on its billboards. And she says there are still people who go through Times Square and most of them have critical jobs – they are healthcare workers, law enforcement, grocery and pharmacy, and others.

Times Square Arts wanted to say thanks, and it turns out that the Poster House Museum and Print Magazine had the same idea. So they decided to collaborate, says Museum Poster House director Julia Knight.

Billboard owners – whose spaces have now been exhausted by advertisers – “really wanted to contribute their assets to something beneficial for the city,” Knight explains.

So they gave up their billboard space. All three organizations selected artists and designers to fill them. The list includes Milton Glaser who designed the “I ❤ New York” logo, artist and illustrator Maira Kalman, and Matt Dorfman, who directs the art of the New York Times Book Review.

For his Times Square piece, Dorfman created yellow-and-white white stripes that simply echo the phrase “six feet is six feet.”

“6 feet is 6 feet is 6 feet is 6 feet.” by Matt Dorfman.

“With just about everything else I’m doing I am trying to assign fine art values ​​to a piece of design, as far as I want people to stand, sit and look at it for a while,” Dorfman explains. “This particular kind of poster kind of demands for the opposite reaction. It’s something you have to read and absorb and then go through.”

Another image in the picture shows healthcare workers in angel-winged masks under the words “New York Loves You.”

Images from the billboard project will also be displayed on nearly 2,000 screens throughout the five boroughs, and just above the entrance to the Lincoln Tunnel.

For the second phase of the project, the For Freedoms art collective is working with artists around the world to make pieces for the initiative. Hank Willis Thomas is a member of For Freedoms. When Thomas thinks of Times Square he sees on the eve of the new year – a kaleidoscope of colors and lights – and the tens of thousands of people in the square think about the past and look forward to what is coming. He says it’s time for Times Square to give some of that energy back.

“Right now everyone at home is reflecting on all of our life choices when looking to an uncertain future,” Thomas says. “I think Times Square is this very special container in most of our hearts and minds for a space for joy, reflection and communion. In a way, you can say that it needs our energy even when it does. we are not there. “