Timmy’s failure: mistakes were made preparing to strike Disney +!

The entire cast of the upcoming film, including the star Winslow Fegley, was released for the premiere Thursday evening (January 30) at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood.

Participants included Ophelia Lovibond, Kyle Bornheimer and Wallace Shawn as good as Santiago Veizaga, Ai-Chan Carrier, Chloé Coleman, kei and Ruby Matenko.

The film is based on the best-selling book of the same name and follows the hilarious exploits of our quirky and dead hero Timmy Failure, who, along with his 1,500-pound polar bear partner Total, operates Total Failure Inc., an agency Portland Detective.

Be sure to check out the full trailer for the movie!

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made should premiere on Disney + on Friday February 7!

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB