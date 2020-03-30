Timmy Hill is a virtual winner of NASCAR’s live iRacing event

Charlotte, North Carolina-Grateful Dead Bob Weir sang the national anthem from a distance. Troy Aikeman borrowed the trademark phrase “Ok, okay, okay” from Matthew McConaughey, and ordered the driver to launch the simulator.

NASCAR’s new normal resumed on Sunday with another virtual event. The second in the iRacing series was thrown together after the coronavirus pandemic stopped almost all sports. NASCAR’s 36 racing seasons saw four events interrupted each year.

Timmy Hill won a virtual race at Texas Motor Speedway. There, a highlight came when Daniel Suarez made a deliberate attempt but failed and was parked by iRacing officials to crash Trayon.

Hill is considered a top competitor to iRacing, a subscription-based gaming platform. His virtual victory was the 674th in the game.

Fox Sports has reinstated the race with Mike Joy and the team of Jeff Gordon, who entered the Hall of Fame. The race was broadcast on Fox in some markets and cable channels across the country.

The first iRacing event on Sunday last week attracted 903,000 viewers to Fox Sports One and is the most watched esports event in U.S. history, with 770,000 views that Mortal Combat attracted to The CW in 2016 Improved. The race being broadcast.

People who watched live video games of 35 NASCAR racers competing on exact replicas of the Texas Motor Speedway, whose series was scheduled for Sunday before the Corona Virus shut down. Fox was able to get a feed of drivers racing in the simulator everywhere from the bedroom, basement, garage and, in the case of last week’s winner, Denny Hamlin’s living room.

Clint Boyer was once again a racing reporter, but when Booth headed to him and asked about an early race incident, he made a quick update and kept Joy and Gordon away.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” Bowie said.

Alex Bowman has once again entertained fans through social media with comments. Included his tweet after the accident, “I have virtually gone through someone.” Bowman also missed the pit stall, hurried on the pit road, lamented the need for snacks, and ultimately determined that “I was a disaster.”

Chase Elliott racing in striped socks posted a video during a commercial break on pedal-operated feet. Michael McDowell spoke to fans through his pit decisions. Hill’s virtual victory, with pending races and drivers desperate to expose to the team and sponsors, has given the NASCAR journeyman a rare live opportunity to thank his sponsors.

Texas events were held in a fixed setup, and drivers used different levels of rigs. Hamlin ’s is more than $ 40,000 and is one of the most advanced in the field, with motion sensors and premium technology. Instead, Fox showed Garrett Smithley racing on wheels and computers at a desk under Richard Petty’s framed poster, in what looks like Smithley’s bedroom.

Texas Truck President Edigo Sage tweeted live during the race and did nothing else. Jokingly he told Christopher Bell that he had torn the turf and spun and painted the infield. Gosage also continues to preserve the Texas tradition and award fans a mid-race award. Despite his speedway being closed now.

IndyCar made its iRacing debut on Saturday with 25 drivers participating and Sage Karam winning. Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, was a special guest in the race as he worked on his IndyCar debut. He was planning to test the car in Alabama next month before the Corona virus shuts down.

Many drivers at NASCAR, IndyCar, IMSA, and F1 use iRacing as a tool to maintain their skills during this pause, and now iRacing captures the popularity of esports and the absence of live sports events , Creating events for the idol league.

With the fine detail and precise rendering of each NASCAR track, IRacing is one of the very few professional sports that can approach providing a decent show. The venue will be laser-scanned to detect asphalt bumps and defects, and to duplicate bleachers, billboards and pit lanes.

. [TagsToTranslate] Auto Racing