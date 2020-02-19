[timo-werner,-christopher-nkunku-and-marcel-sabitzer-amid-the-rb-leipzig-stars-tottenham-should-anxiety-in-champions-league]

Tottenham experience a difficult-wanting Champions League final-16 tie in opposition to RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

The German club have shed just 3 Bundesliga games all season and enjoy a single of the most attacking brand names of football in Europe.

Getty – Contributor Julian Nagelsmann is hoping to direct RB Leipzig to Champions League glory this season

Only Paris Saint-Germain (67), Person Metropolis (65), Atalanta (63), Borussia Dortmund (63), Bayern Munich (62), Liverpool (61) and Barcelona (57) have scored league ambitions than Leipzig (56) in Europe’s best five leagues so significantly this time.

1 of the most highly-rated youthful supervisors in Julian Nagelsmann, 32, is main Leipzig’s charge this expression.

Leipzig topped their Champions League group by 3 points, with their only decline coming to 2nd-positioned Lyon.

Getty Harry Kane is unlikely to play any part in the rest of Tottenham’s Champions League marketing campaign

They could have been hoping for an less complicated match on paper than Tottenham, which is Dwell on talkSPORT.

Nevertheless, they will experience a Spurs side with no talisman Harry Kane, who is ruled out right up until April with a hamstring harm in addition to Heung-Min son.

Leipzig are the slight favourites with the bookmakers to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

So, who are the players Tottenham followers should really be wary of? talkSPORT.com can take a seem, underneath.

Timo Werner

Most football followers will have had to be dwelling beneath a rock not to know who Werner is.

He is just one of Europe’s most in-type strikers at the minute, with 25 objectives in 31 games in all competitions this time.

Werner’s type has witnessed him intensely joined with a summer months shift to Liverpool, who could indication him for significantly less than £50m, according to just one report.

And the Germany global even teased a Premier League change previously this month.

He said: “I can generally think about enjoying abroad a person day, whilst I never have any specific club the place I want to be.

Getty Pictures – Getty Timo Werner is in sensational form for RB Leipzig

“I am open for anything. I was above in The us for a holiday getaway just lately and English soccer was on all of the time. That’s an exclamation mark for the Premier League.

“But there are also large, well-known golf equipment and it would certainly be enjoyment enjoying there.”

Leipzig’s formation is tricky to predict at times. They are at ease taking part in in a 4-4-two, 4-two-4 or 3-4-three form.

But whichever way they’re established up, you can set great income on Werner acquiring himself on the scoresheet.

AFP or licensors RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is becoming connected with a move to Liverpool

Christopher Nkunku

Tottenham followers will be happy rivals Arsenal missed out on the signing of the the ex-Paris Saint-Germain star as they opted to land Denis Suarez as an alternative.

In Germany this campaign, the French midfielder has done nicely with 4 goals and 7 helps so significantly, proving to be a menace irrespective of whether generating or finishing.

Averaging two.5 critical passes for every activity, if he will get in the appropriate places, he’ll establish a unsafe player, particularly presented his flexibility.

Equipped to perform out large, or within, Nkunku is able of accomplishing hurt throughout the remaining third, even though he’s a set-piece danger as well.

He recently netted a cracker versus Borussia Monchengladbach, rifled in from outdoors the box, to give his side a two-two attract in the Bundesliga.

Getty Photographs – Getty Christopher Nkunku in action from Bayern Munich

Marcel Sabitzer

Sabitzer has been integral to Leipzig’s urgent when out of possession and even far more a must have with the ball.

The Austria playmaker retains his aspect ticking in midfield with an extraordinary 82.one for each cent go precision in the Champions League this time.

He has two plans and two assists in five European games this expression, although his sort has been strong in the Bundesliga.

Sabitzer has scored 7 objectives and registered 5 helps in 22 league video games.

AFP or licensors RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer

The 25-calendar year-old has been integral to Leipzig’s title cost, which sees them just just one point off leaders Bayern Munich.

Tottenham really should be additional cautious not to give away any absolutely free-kicks in hazardous areas, with Sabitzer known for his pinpoint precision from useless-ball scenarios.

Sabitzer has a routine of scoring impressive plans, so Jose Mourinho could talk to just one of his midfielders to undertake a person-marking job in an try to minimise his threat.