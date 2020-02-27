Timo Werner transfer: Liverpool can signal Germany star for £51m after Manchester United proposal… as lengthy as deal is agreed by April deadline

By Billy Hawkins
27th February 2020,
nine: 23 am
Timo Werner wants to be a part of Liverpool and is holding out for the Reds to make a official technique for him, experiences claim.
Regardless of previously getting proposals from Manchester United and Barcelona, Werner, the Germany ahead, would desire to go to Anfield in which he can backlink up with compatriot Jurgen Klopp.
And RB Leipzig are not versus cashing in on their star striker provided he has a clause in his deal which implies he can go away for £51million this summertime.
However, there is a ailment to this clause, The Athletic declare.
The £51m offer should be agreed by a deadline in April for the transfer to go through at the stop of the period, as this gives Leipzig time plenty of to indication a alternative for Werner ahead of the start out of the 2020/21 marketing campaign.
They would have all-around four months to deliver in a new ahead rather than the thirty day period-and-a-fifty percent were Werner to not safe his exit right up until the transfer window opens in July.
Liverpool are no strangers to opening negotiations for summer signings early, the report carries on.
They began talks to sign Fabinho, the midfielder, and goalkeeper Alisson in March, and if Klopp indications off on a swoop for Werner conversations will get started in the exact month this year.
The Reds are not on your own in chasing Werner, who has 27 ambitions this year, however.
As effectively as the aforementioned interest from Person United and Barcelona, Chelsea are also recognised to be prolonged-term admirers of the 23-calendar year-aged.