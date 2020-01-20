Timothy Jackson accused of fake 911 call in Wheaton

A man is accused of making 911 calls to launch a fake crime that triggered a major police response – also known as “slapping” – last year in Wheaton, a suburban suburb.

Timothy Jackson, 27, has been charged with a single felony count of making a fake 911 call in connection with the October 19, 2019 incident, according to Wheaton police.

Allegedly he called around 4.30 a.m. 911 and claimed that there was a domestic malfunction involving shooting at an apartment building in the 700 block of Childs Street, but did not give an apartment number, police said.

Timothy JacksonWheaton police

Officers from Wheaton, Glen Ellyn, Carol Stream and Winfield responded along with members of the SWAT team from DuPage County, police said. Roads were closed and residents living in the neighborhood were evacuated when the authorities searched for the location of the incident.

Allegedly Jackson called 911 again and gave the dispatchers a specific apartment number, police said. Officers spoke to the people inside and found that the 911 call had been false.

Jackson, from Villa Park, was identified as a suspect and detained in an unrelated incident on Jan. 8 at the Exxon 7-Eleven at 625 W. Roosevelt Road in Wheaton, police said. He was accused of aggravated driving on a revoked driver’s license, illegal possession of a weapon by a criminal and aggravated illegal use of a weapon in connection with the arrest.

He is being held in DuPage County jail for $ 20,000 bail in the incident and $ 75,000 bail for unrelated charges, police said.

