[tina-absolutely-loses-it-on-a-solid-bob’s-burgers]

Television CritiquesAll of our Tv set opinions in a person hassle-free put.

Weak Tina. All she needs is to be the great major fish to Kaylee, the nerdy fourth grader placed under her weeklong tutelage. That certainly isn’t that much to inquire, right? Right!? Yet that just is not heading to occur, as the two utterly fail to hit it off. “A Fish Known as Tina” offers us a excellent outdated-fashioned descent into madness story for the eldest Belcher, just one in which the only person who truly receives damage is Tina herself—well, her and the floor of Mr. Frond’s business office. It would be frightening seeing Tina reduce it like this if we could not come to feel so self-confident that her cockamamie programs to force bonding with Kaylee wouldn’t stop as they do, with her spilling chili all over her shirt and dousing herself with a shaken-up soda. Tina is poor at remaining a excellent huge fish, as this episode helps make painfully apparent, but at minimum she’s also terrible at currently being a bad large fish as very well.



“A Fish Known as Tina” is a good episode. It fits squarely into the group of Bob’s Burgers story where by the most important plot is literally only significant to the individual at its middle, as Tina by itself cares about proving herself the best mentor. We’ve seen meltdown episodes like this quite a few times—“Burgerboss” is an early traditional in that category—and episodes like that are inclined to be ideal when the highlighted character’s pointless obsession dovetails with other characters’ marginally additional regular pursuits. In that earlier episode, that took the type of Bob’s gaming obsession colliding with the kids’ wish to crash functions and Linda’s desire of signing up for the yacht club. Below, no a person else primarily wishes everything further than receiving through the week, so there is a lot of backing absent little by little and letting Tina spiral prior to Louise lastly measures up. That is however a respectable components, but it doesn’t hit the comedic highs of the clearly show when it’s keen to get a tiny wilder and more cacophonous.



There’s even now a lot to get pleasure from, and a large component of the pleasurable of this episode lies in its recognizing a simple point of the show’s world-constructing: We have met a lot of eighth graders and a great deal of fourth graders, so why not pair a bunch of them up and see what transpires? So we get Arnold, the tiny karate enthusiast voiced by Damon Wayons Jr., bonding above higher fives with Jimmy Jr. and supporting his massive fish improve in techniques he couldn’t have envisioned. We get Common-Sized Rudy thinking in just about a fifty percent-hour no matter whether he and Zeke may possibly be soulmates. We get Harley, not the brightest bulb in the fourth quality, paired with Jocelyn, who makes the former glimpse like a genius by comparison. “A Fish Known as Tina” can only devote so significantly time on any of these threads, as the focus stays on the Belchers with Tina and her very little fish Kaylee and, to a much lesser extent, Louise and her huge fish Tammy.

But all these fast-hit jokes get the job done mainly because the exhibit has developed sufficient familiarity with those characters that these distinct interactions really don’t need considerably to land gags. Even with a latest addition to the ensemble like Arnold, Jimmy Jr. is this sort of a bighearted doofus that it instantaneously helps make feeling he would bond with this tiny kid. Zeke and Rudy make these flawlessly absurd feeling with each other, a pair with entirely distinctive backgrounds and tendencies however who are united in their hidden depths and wish to see the fantastic in everything and everyone—they also both of those have some obscure unresolved detail with the respective Belcher sister in their grade, if we’re charting all achievable parallels. It would make perception they would strike it off then, and generally it helps make perception that Zeke especially would finish up getting offered as the excellent distinction to Tina’s flailing initiatives as a large fish. When Tina is obsessed with building the great knowledge just as she remembered it 4 yrs ago with Madison, Zeke just cannot enable but go with the stream and be his spontaneous, irrepressible self. Lesson for us all there, genuinely.



Although she does not get as considerably to do as her sister, Louise is dealt with effectively here, as it remains a basic thrill to see her act not like just a little kid. Her endeavours to help Tammy fool her cousin that she’s in the Caribbean are far better than what Tammy herself would have come up with, but which is not a superior bar. The sunward shot from the sandy beach front is quite excellent, but it is only following completing the snorkeling image shoot that Louise realizes the fish are upside down—and she never ever appears to be to clock that Tammy apparently went swimming in her typical garments. This reasonably ordinary conduct from Louise will make it all the additional successful at the close where by she grabs the mic and tells her sister the fact she needs to hear: Tina has been an incredible huge fish to her all these yrs, and if Kaylee is not interested in that, that’s as much her decline as it is everything to do with Tina. Which is a worthwhile lesson, just one that really hits with bigger effect since the episode waits until the extremely close to articulate it. Kaylee is not less than any obligation to hit it off with Tina, but that can merely be since they weren’t a great suit in its place of something being completely wrong with both of them.

Additional frequently, “A Fish Called Tina” is a superior illustration of how Bob’s Burgers has formulated its storytelling muscle tissues to stay clear of an episode like this acquiring imply-spirited. Certainly, Tina loses all perspective on what this 7 days was supposed to be, and she fails all over again and all over again to choose the trace that Kaylee just isn’t intrigued in possessing a fish-to-fish romance with her. The episode does not shy away from the point that she’s currently being ridiculous, but the vital detail is that she wasn’t mistaken to want that type of relationship with Kaylee in the initially area. The scene where by she seeks out her aged major fish Madison at Caboose Kabob. A grimmer edition of this episode would give us a Madison who does not recall Tina or everything about their time alongside one another, or probably even a Madison who reveals she hardly ever cared about staying a significant fish and thinks the complete factor is stupid. But, nope, Madison is just a typical, even now type substantial university senior who is a very little also intent on asking shoppers what she can set in their caboose. She offers superior, trustworthy information, and it’s not on her that Tina is too significantly absent to listen.

“A Fish Identified as Tina” finishes up illustrating a essential thought of Bob’s Burgers: The Belchers are hardly ever far more silly than when hoping to make something ideal occur, and not often wiser than when they recognize they presently have the actual version of what they want. Bob falls into that lure every single Thanksgiving, Linda has managed it in all sorts of contexts, and now it’s their elder daughter’s change. At the very least her siblings are there for her, even if it requires a lot more business office vomit and spilled deception chili than strictly suitable for Tina to comprehend she’s a terrific large fish following all.

Stray observations