Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the Golden Globes in 2021

Check out next year when the Golden Globes Dream Team has been officially announced Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are coming back to host the show in 2021!

The timing of the announcement is a surprise as we are barely a week away from the final ceremony, which was led by the returning host Ricky Gervais,

NBC entertainment chair Paul Telegdy confirmed it in a statement overnight, saying that he “could not wait any longer to share the great news.”

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the Golden Globes from 2013 to 2015 and have received a number of awards 30 rock and Parks & recreation,

The decision to bring the dynamic duo back may have something to do with reviews.

The show hosted by Ricky Gervais this year didn’t draw as many viewers as hoped for, and the numbers were even slightly lower than last year Sandra OhCeremony.

The appearance of Fey and Poehler in 2013 brought the show the highest rating in six years. So it is perhaps not surprising that NBC wants to regain some of this magic.

The date for the 2021 broadcast has not yet been announced. If you want to relive it, here is the couple’s opening monologue from the 2013 show:

Image:

Getty Images / Jeff Vespa