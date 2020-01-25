Tina Fey turns the musical ‘Mean Girls’ into a film

After adapting her beloved film Middle girls into a stage musical, Tina Fey has now announced plans to turn it back into a movie. Get ready for a great time, listen to great music and then just sit around and enjoy the greatness.

The show’s producers confirmed the exciting news yesterday, and Tina Fey said in a statement:

“I’m very excited to get Mean Girls back on the screen. It was incredibly enjoyable to see how much the film and the musical meant to the audience. I’ve spent 16 years with these characters. They are my Marvel Universe and I love her very much. “

Elizabeth Raposo, the production manager at Paramount said:

“We are delighted to be able to bring this cult object back onto the screen in musical form with our incredible film team.”

Although it is obviously still early, the burning question is which original actors could return for cameos or even more important roles.

Since their days as plastic, Amanda Seyfried has played in a number of film musicals Les Miserables and the Mamma Mia Films, so it’s an obvious one.

Lindsay Lohan There are probably already plans for how we can get involved. So we can expect to see a wild Instagram post about all of this in the near future.

Image:

Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy