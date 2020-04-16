Tinder, Grindr, Bumble Dating / Sex Apps Buzzing, Bad Sign for Coronavirus Spread

exclusive

There are serious, even fatal signs of coronavirus relapse after we recover from self-quarantine as there is a lot of dating / sex apps.

There is an app, Sensor Tower, that provides traffic insights to dating / sex apps, including, Tinder, Bumble and Grindr … and millions of people, even more small, looking for love, and worse. interacting with strangers.

A month ago, before everyone began to recount our hermetically sealed lives, Tinder had weekly traffic of approximately 9.3 million users. It has since grown to 10.2 million … mind you, if most of us are in the quota. And, users are definitely in the market for one thing, because on March 29, Tinder users swiped 3 Billion times.

Grindr has been heating up for the last two weeks too, with more people expanding the app than at any time of the year. It was not until a month ago that Grindr had 1.29 weekly active users, but a month ago that figure was 1.57 million.

Bumble has 3.63 million users per month … it grew 3.88 miles in the last week of March, and now it is strong at 3.67 million users.

App downloads are in the same way, according to Sensor Tower data. Among Tinder, Grindr and Bumble, there were 2 million downloads in March alone – whether new accounts or people changing their account on other devices – and downloads for it that month is almost 1 mile.

The upshot … based on the people we talked to in preparing this story, the people in the apps – some but not all – are still hanging out, being insane and unsafe and putting not just theirs self but loved ones at risk of illness or death from COVID-19.

What we hear from making a bunch of calls … some people use apps just to let people know during their own computation. So, the question is … what do you think will happen when we are no longer in our own quagmire and the young people who live like shut-ins are suddenly released into the dating pool, and they talk people in different apps? In this case it should be said, not sex with strangers in itself is dangerous … it is close contact that is a recipe for delivering the virus.