Tinder introduces new selfie verification system to prevent cat fishing

Use a selfie to prove that you are you (and what you look like).

MARTIN BUREAU / AFP via Getty Images

Tinder is no longer a refuge for Welser as long as there is nothing going on in the mainstream dating apps. As of today, the app will introduce new security measures, including a photo verification system that allows users to take selfies in real time to prove that they resemble their profile pictures.

With the new verification system, users can get a blue check mark to confirm that they have verified their photos by taking a selfie that corresponds to the pose of a model in a sample image. The real-time selfies are then checked by the Tinder community team, which is currently made up of real people. However, Tinder plans to pass these tasks on to a software-based verification system.

As The Verge noted, Tinder is actually lagging behind some competitors in implementing photo verification. Bumble launched a similar system back in 2016. Newer apps like S’More require users to review their photos with a real-time selfie as part of their initial profile setup.

While such selfie verification systems increase the likelihood that you will have a date with a real person who actually looks like their profile pictures, they are by no means a comprehensive failsafe against all types of catfishing. As The Verge noted, it is still possible (and indeed likely) that users will die, grow facial hair, gain or lose weight, etc., between the time they checked their initial images, and the time you match Tinder hasn’t announced how often users will need to renew their photo verification with an updated selfie.

Other new features that Tinder introduces include a system that identifies potentially offensive messages and allows the recipient to report the sender, and a partnership with the Noonlight security app that syncs with Tinder and enables data Call for help in the event of an event Date Night Emergency – Probably more serious than your date, suggesting that you are eating at Applebees or not to shut up about CrossFit.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the whole story in passing