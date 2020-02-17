[Tinseltown Talks: Carole Wells remembers Ann Sheridan]

Born 105 many years back this month, glamorous actress Ann Sheridan was destined to endlessly be identified as the “Oomph Girl” subsequent a mock contest structured by the Warner Brothers publicity office in 1939.Stunning on-display and starting to be a favorite pin-up woman of Globe War II troops, Sheridan could play figures that were being hard or tender, funny or flirty, and delighted audiences with her witty wisecracks and comebacks. Though she certainly possessed an abundance of enjoyment […]