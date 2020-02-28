tiny-aircraft-helps-make-emergency-landing-at-mineta-san-jose-airport

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A small airplane carrying 4 men and women from Idaho Falls, Idaho, has built a thriving crisis landing at Mineta San Jose Airport following reporting mechanical concerns on Friday. No accidents have been reported.

SKY7 online video demonstrates the modest aircraft flying small, the airplane producing a landing, and the travellers going for walks off the airplane.

The pilot described owning mechanical challenges and experienced been in the air for about 45 minutes.

Officials say the airplane has been going back and forth from SJC and Reid-Hillview Airport, burning off gas all around San Jose.

Crews are presently on the scene aiding with the crisis landing.

A person of two runways has re-opened to professional targeted traffic, in accordance to airport officers. Mineta San Jose suggests there could be a number of delays, so you can verify with your airline for flight certain data.

UPDATE: Just one of our two runways has re-opened to business site visitors. Count on a couple of delays as we get again up and running, and check out with your airline for flight-precise facts. We take pleasure in travelers’ endurance and comprehension-#SafetyFirst! #SJCUpdates pic.twitter.com/RLRUOviky5 — Mineta San Jose Worldwide Airport (@FlySJC) February 28, 2020

