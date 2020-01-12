Tiny Harris is excited about her heiress daughter Harris – View the latest photos of the young lady – Up News Info

Loading...

Tiny Harris couldn’t be more proud of her children. She is always the most supportive mother and also praises her children on social networks.

Now he shared some photos with his baby, heir Harris and fans are surprised at how beautiful and intelligent this girl becomes with time.

View the latest pictures of Tip and Tiny’s daughter below.

“All my heart and my smart baby #PrincessHeiressDianna 💜👑” Tiny subtitled her photos.

Fans debate the comments Heireess sees from her family. Some said she had a bond with her mother, others said she was absolutely Tip’s twin and others said she resembles her brother, Major Harris.

Someone said: “Awww, as beautiful as your mother,” and another follower placed this: “As beautiful … she is the perfect mix of father and mother.”

A follower said: “A lot of personality. What a doll, “and another follower placed this:” It looks like Major in that third photo! “

Another follower of Tiny also became enthusiastic about Heiress: “@majorgirl looks at Heiress, she grows up! Cutie Pie. “

Someone else said: love Grow up so fast, little one, look at her close by, cute. She is so cute @majorgirl but she is her father’s twin and they made her look less like you now that you have a wonderful family!

Another follower said that Heiress looks like Major, his brother: “He’s getting so big! It is still as cute as ever! Major’s little twins!

Speaking of the Tiny family, he also made the fans of Zonnique Pullins in early 2020 happy.

If you don’t know, Zonnique fans have asked the young singer to publish new music.

A few days ago, Tiny posted a video with her daughter who turned around and told fans that the new music from Zonnique is on the way.

