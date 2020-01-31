Tip to keep the stained hobs new – and it only costs 2p

When it comes to doing tedious household chores minus a chore, there are a multitude of cleaning hacks.

Passionate cleaners have made our lives so much easier by posting their tips and tricks online so everyone can try them out.

And now someone else has come up with a method to remove dirt and grime from old baking trays, without spending centuries scrubbing them.

The best part is that it will only cost you 2p.

Yes, really, and a 2p coin is all you need to try it for yourself, reports Mirror Online.

Louise Wright shared the interesting cleaning method on the Facebook group, Hinch Army Cleaning Tips, posting before and after photos to prove that it works.

She wrote, “Don’t throw out baking pans.

“I spend a fortune on hotplates because I buy the cheaper range and they don’t last long being marked by stubborn cooking spots. But I tried the 2p thing and it worked.”

Louise then explained exactly what you need to do, saying, “Rub the baking sheet with the 2p then wash as you would with everyday dishes.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

“It works, removes burn marks from cooking / baking. No need to pan and replace.”

Hundreds of people liked and commented on the message, thanking Louise for sharing her advice.

One person replied, “Fabulous, thank you.”

Another said, “OMG the money I wasted throwing it away.”

“I’m going to try now,” swore someone else. “Thanks for sharing.”

We have created a new WhatsApp group so you can receive the latest London titles straight to your phone.

To receive one message per day with the main headlines, as well as last minute alerts, send one of the following messages to 07900 342671 on WhatsApp, depending on where you want to receive news:

NEWS FROM LONDON

NEWS FROM LONDON CENTER

NEWS FROM NORTHERN LONDON

NEWS FROM LONDON EAST

NEWS FROM SOUTH LONDON

WEST LONDON NEWS

Then add the number to your phone book as “MyLondon”. You must do this or you will not receive the messages.

You will receive one message per day. You can respond at any time with the word STOP.

Your phone number will not be shared with other group members.

A third called him a “game changer”.

Likewise, another user said that the 2p trick also works on removing lime scale at the end of the taps – and we bet that’s not all it is useful for.

.