Tipperary farmer joins class action against ski resort following Covid-19 infection

A Co Tipperary farmer joined a class action against the Austrian ski resort of Ischgl after he and four friends contracted Covid-19 during their week-long stay last month.

At least 5,000 people from Iceland and Israel have expressed interest in an Austrian lawyer who suspects the village, local businesses and the Tyrol region of ignoring health warnings about Ischgl in as a Covid-19 hotspot.

“This is not about monetary gain, someone must be responsible because there has been pain,” said Brendan Bourke (53), of Killea near Templemore.

Bourke and four friends left Dublin on February 29 for a week’s vacation in Ischgl. They had four good days of skiing and spent their evenings in the village bars, where there were occasional jokes on the coronaviruses but no real concerns.

He said that the bars were “always full of people” and that “from a certain point in the evening, the staff must whistle to pass by with their glasses”.

On March 6, one day before their departure, a member of Mr. Bourke’s group developed a cough when they first heard of the Covid-19 cases in Iceland among returnees from Ischgl.

A day earlier, Icelandic health officials warned their Austrian counterparts of 14 skiers returning from the village with Covid-19. The Austrians suggested that they could have caught the virus on the return plane.

Similar reunions were quickly reported among returnees from Ischgl in Sweden, Germany and Denmark. Norway estimates that 40% of its Covid-19 cases can be attributed to the Alpine village.

Bourke says he fell ill three days after his return, suffering from a cough, back and neck pain, shortness of breath, and chest pressure.

Between his return and his illness, he attended two rugby events, visited a meat factory and at least one farm, and made two school trips. He had tea with his neighbor but told his 91-year-old mother, who lives next door, to keep his distance.

Super spreader

Once diagnosed, Mr. Bourke isolated himself and neither his wife nor his children developed any symptoms, nor those with whom he had contact on his return.

Her four friends all tested positive after their return and had mild symptoms; one infected his wife and 10-month-old baby and four people in his office.

Sick at home around March 12, Mr. Bourke connected to the Ischgl site and, via a webcam, was surprised to see skiers still on the slopes. A few days later, Ischgl made headlines as the “catapult village” of the Covid-19 super spreader.

Austrian lawyer Peter Kolba, organizer of the class action, said he was aware of 11 Covid-19 deaths to date from people with direct or indirect ties to Ischgl.

More than 500 people have already given him power of attorney in his trial, seeking answers to the eight-day gap between the Icelandic warning and the closure of Ischgl.

“We mainly focus on the authorities who, we suspect, have acted too slowly with massive pressure from the tourism industry and powerful ski lift companies,” said Dr Kolba.

Local mayor Werner Kurz responded to international criticism, saying the village acted on official advice as quickly as possible.

“No one knew about this virus, it was a new situation for everyone,” he said.

Aside from a persistent cough, Bourke says he recovered from Covid-19 but now has mixed feelings.

“There is a sign on the main street in Ischgl, the first thing you see, which says” Relax if you can “,” he said. “I can’t relax because of what happened there. I just hope there will be more long-term damage to health. “