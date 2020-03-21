Tips and Websites for Homeschooling Parents

Parents across America may have difficulty finding ways to encourage their children to learn while at home during their coronavirus crisis.

Many school districts are not well equipped for online learning, but despite this situation, parents may face the challenge of providing educational experiences for their children of all ages, and they may find this a rewarding opportunity.

First, parents can immediately become stressed with the knowledge they do not need to replicate school at home. Remember, schools need to provide services for many children at one time, and you can now spend time with your children alone.

Ty Salvant, a six-year veteran of the school with six children and founder of the NOLA Homeschoolers in Louisiana, emphasized to Fox 8 that parents need not provide six to eight hours of daily instruction for their children.

“One of the tips I give to elementary families and younger students is that two hours of instruction is enough and it doesn’t have to be consecutive,” said Salvant, adding that four hours is adequate for high school children . .

Consider scheduling the most challenging learning activities in the morning, when the kids have more energy. Get yourself some breaks and time for fun activities outside, if possible. Also, keep in mind that not all subjects are taught every day.

Building Time for Housework – Learning responsibility is part of the education of children. Think of creative ways to make your outreach more fun. For example, you play in a “restaurant” one night a week and get the kids together to have a family meal that night. The alternate roles of the “chef”, who chooses and helps prepare the meal with the help of assistants and “waiters”, who set and clear the table.

Parents who work from home can consider a daily schedule that includes their “office hours”, a period of time that they may need to be on the phone or at a web conference and not be disturbed, unless of emergencies. It’s best to schedule cool activities for the kids right now, so they’re more motivated to work or play freelance.

Do not overlook board games as educational tools. Kids can learn a lot from games, not least, how to read a talent’s body language – a talent that can be lost when only video games are available.

There are no shortage of online education tools to help parents during this homeschooling adjustment.

However, when broadband internet access and WiFi are needed, Spectrum offers both services free to students affected by school closures during a coronavirus crisis.

Charter Communications, parent company of Spectrum, announced that it would make these services available from March 16 for 60 days for homes with K-12 students and / or college students who no longer have Internet access through company.

Xfinity also offers new customers to the Comcast area 60 days of free Internet Essentials.

The Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA), a national school education association, offers ideas on how to get started with homeschooling.

The Homeschooling Resources Roadmap was developed by veteran homeschooler Tina Hollenbeck and provides future home educators with information on more than 4,000 resources.

Homegrown Learners is a website developed by a public school teacher who became a homechooling-parent. The site features curriculum ideas for kids of all ages and a blog that encourages parents.

Abeka Academy Christian Housing School Site hosts online events to help parents choose the right curriculum for their children.

The Well Trained Academy of Minds offers a classic education curriculum for middle and high school students.

The American Heritage Education Foundation is a favorite source for home educators for American history instruction for younger children.

For older high school students, Hillsdale College offers its famous free online courses in History, Politics, Literature, Philosophy, and Religion, almost a comprehensive learning program for an older student.

Parents with children who have been diagnosed with autism may want to check out the Model Me Kids, which sells applications, videos, and software to teach social skills training to students ages 2-21. The company is offering a 25 per cent discount on all its social skills training products at this time with the code MMK25OFF.

U.S. Parents Involved in Education (USPIE) encourages parents to take control of their children’s education at this time, and invites them to experience the flexibility offered by homeschooling:

One of the most valuable opportunities for home schooling is to rekindle the love of learning for your children. Try to relax and live the moment. If your child wants to spend the whole day reading about dinosaurs, leave them. Easily integrate math questions, history questions, verbal presentations, research skills, and more into a dinosaur-centric day, or even a week!

It’s OK to have “book reading days”. Parents can be proud of giving their children the opportunity to read classics and to enjoy the time they enjoy reading, an experience they may not have in traditional schools.

Jamie Gass, director of education at Boston’s Pioneer Institute, recommends a series of “top five” books to explore as parents homeschool. He suggests basic curriculum series, classic starter series, great illustrated classics, who was he? Series and the Geraldine McCaughrean Series.

For kids who tend to avoid fiction, parents might consider Kate Klise’s Source Series.

Neal McCluskey, director of the Cato Institute’s Center for Educational Freedom, recently spoke to Breitbart News about the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on education.

“It is well-established that many changes take place in a crisis,” he said.

Similarly, Courtney Ostaff, who worked with well-educated school education, told the New York Post: “So many people don’t start homeschooling on purpose, but they fall into it.”

“It’s the same for people who do it because of coronavirus,” he added. “They are not alone and need to take a deep breath and think to themselves, ‘We have it.'”