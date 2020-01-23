Tired US senators who have seen violating traditional chamber rules

Two days after the impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump, the controversial and curious rules and traditions of the process were disregarded by tired politicians.

Immediately after Judge John Roberts’ session yesterday – the second day of impeachment against President Donald Trump – bored and tired senators began to openly violate basic guidelines in a chamber where decency was honored.

Among the perpetrators, a Democrat in the back row leaned on his right arm, covered his eyes, and stayed that way for almost half an hour.

Two days after the historic impeachment process against US President Donald Trump, tired senators are beginning to break traditional chamber rules. (Supplied)

Some giggled openly when prosecutor Adam Schiff said he would only speak for 10 minutes.

And when one of the freshman’s prosecutors spoke, many of the senator jurors rushed to the cloakrooms – where their phones are kept.

“I see members moving and taking a break,” remarked new representative Jason Crow, one of the house’s prosecutors, in the middle of the speech on the podium in the middle.

“I probably have 15 minutes left.”

The torture of the senator jury had begun the night before, with widespread but more subtle struggles to pay attention to the opening arguments.

Democratic Senator Mark Warner was observed to fall asleep for at least 25 minutes on the second day of the chamber trial. (AP)

Chewing gum, snacking, yawning and supposedly napping were seen in the narrow chamber.

Around midnight it became looser. The senators paced and chatted against the wall. Then Trump’s prosecutors and defense team got into an argument over who had lied and made false allegations against Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to help him politically.

Roberts urged everyone to mitigate it. The Senate, he reminded the assembled, was the “largest advisory body in the world”, which currently functions as an impeachment court.

It has a tradition of courtesy – and there are special rules for serious and rare impeachment procedures: no coffee or snacking on the floor. No pace, sharing notes, working on other things or chatting.

Apart from process sketches, shipments from inside the chamber are not permitted. However, it is believed that at least 10 senators were absent at some point during the taking of evidence. (Supplied)

Technically, only water is allowed in the Senate Chamber, but in the past there were exceptions for milk and even eggnog.

“There is coffee, but it is miserable coffee,” said Senator Bill Cassidy in the dressing room.

“I mean, you’d wish a Democrat, nobody else,” he said, adding, “just kidding.”

Everything is designed to focus the senator judges on the issues at hand. So, theoretically, a nap is not part of the plan.

But yesterday hurt for many. Roberts had ended the first day of the trial at 1.50am (local time).

The Senate rules for impeachment proceedings go back decades and have shown that tired senators get upset during the process. (AP)

Less than 12 hours later, the senators were back with little sleep to learn more about the same impeachment story that Schiff and his team told in detail. Even though Robert’s scolding was still fresh, many senators were tired of rules or traditions.

In Ship’s second hour of opening controversy, he assumed the first of two charges against Trump would be discussed.

“Now I come to the second article,” said Schiff. This caused several senators to sit down in their seats and smile at each other in obvious confusion.

It also triggered a small wardrobe exodus, especially on the Republican side, including Senators Roy Blunt and Tom Cotton.

While the senators were on the ground, Trump was seen back in Washington from the World Economic Forum in Davos. (AP)

Within the first hour, Senator Mark Warner was seen at the back row of his desk, one hand on his right arm.

He stayed like this for about 20 minutes, then moved to rest his chin with his eyes closed in the same hand for another five minutes.

Despite the nightly polls, Warner’s day had begun at 10 a.m. on a hearing from the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Crow, a military veteran who spoke about the impact of Trump’s military aid on Ukraine, has had trouble getting the Senate’s attention.

Some senators left their seats and went into the dressing room, stood in the back or gaped as he spoke. At one point during his address, more than 10 senator seats were empty.

Crow wondered aloud whether the Senate wanted to take a break.

No cube. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said there would be no break until dinner, more than an hour later.