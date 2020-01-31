Montpellier’s Brazilian central defender Vitorino Hilton has played in the league for his club almost every minute this season and shows no signs of slowing down. He wants to sign a new contract when his existing contract expires in the summer. – Reuters picture

PARIS, October 30 / PRNewswire / – Most soccer players his age have long hung their shoes on and may have moved on to the top management or panditeria. But Vitorino Hilton, who will turn 43 later this year, is still strong.

Almost exactly 16 years after his arrival in France, the Brazilian central defender will face Paris Saint-Germain from Neymar against Montpellier tomorrow.

They may be compatriots, but the difference between the most expensive player in the world and Hilton is so big that they can just as easily come from separate planets.

Neymar missed PSG’s French Cup game during the week and took the time to plan his 28th birthday party. Supposedly, there was supposed to be a Paris nightclub with 800 seats on Sunday, where guests were asked to dress all in white.

Meanwhile, Hilton was captain of a Montpellier team that had been eliminated from the cup in the past 16 years and lost on penalties to fourth-division club Belfort.

Hilton has played in the league for his club almost every minute this season and shows no signs of slowing down. He wants to sign a new contract when his existing contract expires in the summer.

“I’ve played almost every game so far. I feel great. I want to go on for another year. We’ll see it at the end of the season, ”he said yesterday.

Hilton, who won the title in 2010 with Marseille and in 2012 with Montpellier, is part of a team that is fourth in Ligue 1 and wants to qualify for Europe.

Montpellier has won the last three league games, but it doesn’t get any harder than a visit to Paris. Thomas Tuchel’s team has been unbeaten in the last 18 games and is 10 points clear at the top of the table.

And there is Neymar, who scored 47 goals in 50 Ligue 1 games last weekend in Lille.

“It is unpredictable with and without a ball. You don’t know what he’s going to do, “said Hilton.

“Playing against Paris is also unpredictable, but we have a good team and there are reasons for us to be hopeful. If we do everything we have to do together, we can at least get a tie. “

Player to watch: Cesc Fabregas

Can the former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea players still deliver top performances or is it over? Does the Spanish star really have the physical characteristics that a Ligue 1 midfielder needs?

Former Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim was not convinced, but new boss Robert Moreno, who, like Fabregas, comes from Catalonia, has hired his compatriot in all three Ligue 1 games since taking office.

However, mid-week signings by promising midfielders Aurelien Tchouameni and Youssouf Fofana from Bordeaux and Strasbourg show that the Principality Club knows that changes are needed.

It will be interesting to see whether the 32-year-old Fabregas will travel to Nimes tomorrow as the 13th Monaco.

Important statistics

43 – The number of years since Marseille won an away game against Bordeaux. OM has not won 34 attempts in this game since their 2-1 success in October 1977, 18 days after the birth of Vitorino Hilton.

12 – The number of defeats in a row against Toulouse, 10 of which will be in the league. You are bottom.

11 – It’s been 11 years since Rennes had so many points (37) this season. They are third in the derby on Friday against Nantes. Are you going to qualify for the Champions League for the first time?

Fixtures (GMT)

Friday

Rennes vs. Nantes (1945)

Saturday

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Montpellier (1630), Amiens vs. Toulouse, Angers vs. Reims, Dijon vs. Brest, Nimes vs. Monaco, Strasbourg vs. Lille (all 1900)

Sunday

Nice vs. Lyon (1400), Metz vs. Saint-Etienne (1600), Bordeaux vs. Marseille (2000) – AFP