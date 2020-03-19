Tirupati Balaji shut for devotees amid coronavirus outbreak

Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh | Wikimedia Commons

Amaravati: The popular hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala and all other key temples will be out of bounds for devotees though malls and cinema halls would be shut down in Andhra Pradesh till March 31 to verify the unfold of coronavirus, the condition authorities introduced on Thursday.

The constraints would come into power from Friday, Deputy Chief Minister for Healthcare and Health A K K Srinivas (Nani) explained briefing reporters listed here just after a large-amount conference on COVID-19, chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The day by day rituals in all these temples will, having said that, be done by the priests. Only the devotees will not be allowed, he reported.

In addition to the funds-wealthy Lord Venkateswara temple in close proximity to Tirupati thronged by devotees from across the place, other individuals that would be barred for pilgrims’ entry include the Kanaka Durga shrine in Vijayawada, Srisailam (Lord Shiva), Annavaram (Satyanarayana Swamy) and Kanipakam (Vinayaka).

Equally, significant areas of worship of other religions would also be shut, the Deputy Main Minister reported.

Andhra Pradesh is the most recent to be a part of a variety of states, such as Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, that have introduced a virutal lockdown and the announcement arrived on the day when it claimed its 2nd beneficial scenario of coronavirus.

Srinivas reported the governing administration took this decision to check out the distribute of the dreaded virus though somewhat the incidence of COVID-19 was reduced in Andhra Pradesh.

Malls and cinema halls would be closed down while bars and eating places have been getting asked to sustain social distancing, he mentioned.

The federal government instructed that IT experts could operate from home.

The Deputy CM asked the people to cooperate with the authorities in COVID-19 mitigation measures.

Srinivas suggested that persons put off marriages and other functions to avoid big gatherings.

If not, make certain that the collecting is not big, he included.

