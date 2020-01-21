Titanic wreck will be protected after UK and US agree on ‘capital’ treaty

The wreck of the most infamous ocean liner in the world should be protected after the ratification of an international agreement almost 20 years after its first proposal.

The transatlantic treaty between the United Kingdom and the United States gives the two nations the power to limit the number of shipments to the remains of the Titanic following concerns about the removal of historic objects.

The ship has been underwater for over a century, located in international waters about 350 nautical miles off Newfoundland, Canada.

READ MORE: Man Who Found Titanic Turns His Attention To Aviator Earhart

Although the wreckage has previously received a “basic level of protection” from Unesco, the United Nations cultural organization, it is the first time that it is covered by explicit legislation, according to the Ministry of Transport .

The UK signed the treaty in 2003, but only entered into force after it was ratified by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last November, the department said.

Canada and France participated in the negotiations but have still not signed the agreement.

The Titanic was built in Belfast and embarked on its first voyage from Southampton on April 10, 1912.

Five days later, it struck an iceberg, broke and sank to the bottom of the North Atlantic.

Dozens of wreckage expeditions have been carried out since its discovery in 1985.

Experts say many artefacts have been removed and the ship has suffered serious damage due to the landing of mini submarines on its surface.

Ms. Ghani said, “Located two and a half miles below the surface of the ocean, the RMS Titanic is the subject of the most documented maritime tragedy in history.

“This vital agreement with the United States to preserve the wreck means that it will be treated with the sensitivity and respect due to the ultimate resting place of over 1,500 lives.

“The UK will now work closely with other North Atlantic states to provide even more protection to the wreck of the Titanic.”

READ MORE: How a key was blamed for the sinking of the Titanic

She will mark the signing of the treaty with the United States by visiting the 1851 Trust Maritime Roadshow for Girls in Belfast.

The event aims to inspire girls to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics, known as stem materials, which are vital in the maritime sector.

Judith Owens, Director General of Titanic Belfast Visitor Attraction, said: “We welcome any additional protection and safeguarding of the wreckage, as viewed by our strategic partner, Dr. Robert Ballard, who discovered it in 1985. ”