titans-at-nfl-merge:-five-takeaways-from-jon-robinson,-mike-vrabel-information-conferences

INDIANAPOLIS — The Titans nonetheless have 20 pending free agents, together with a couple of highly coveted players. They have major demands to address in the 2020 NFL Draft, like edge rusher and backup quarterback and probable backup managing back.

It is likely to be a hectic and significant offseason for Titans brass.

General supervisor Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel took the podium on Tuesday at the NFL Merge, their initial time addressing the media this offseason.

Below are 5 takeaways:

Jon Robinson on Derrick Henry

The 2019 speeding champ is established to strike the open sector as a absolutely free agent in March.

But Robinson is hopeful that Derrick Henry will be back with the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2016 draft.

“Derrick had a fantastic calendar year for us,” Robinson stated. “He led the league in dashing. He developed off the 2nd fifty percent of the 2018 time that he had. He cares about his teammates, he performs difficult, he is terrific in the local community. So we are going to do the job by means of that a person and do almost everything we can to test to keep him around.”

Jon Robinson on Ryan Tannehill

Robinson experienced only great issues to say about Ryan Tannehill, who attained his initially Pro Bowl nod in 2019 and led the league in passer rating and yards for every pass attempt just after the Titans traded for him last offseason.

But he wasn’t as emphatic about spelling out the will need to keep the quarterback as he was about Henry.

“We will see how that goes,” Robinson mentioned. “He is beneath deal in this article for the upcoming several months and he did a great task for us. We’ll get started all those talks and see exactly where individuals go, just like all the other gamers.”

Tom Brady-to-Tennessee rumors

Vrabel explained he was conscious of the considering that-debunked rumors about Tom Brady visiting Nashville a several months ago before introducing, “I don’t definitely follow substantially of that on social media.”

Other than that, there was small budging on the potential of the Titans going soon after Brady in totally free agency, a recommendation that has obtained traction due to the fact ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided this nugget even though showing up on The Loaded Eisen Show: “We need to have to spend more attention to Tennessee than we believed,” Schefter said. “Tennessee is more feasible as a likely Tom Brady location than we considered.”

“Players that are under contract that are not on our group, I are not able to remark on these fellas, and I will not likely comment on all those fellas,” Robinson mentioned. “We are doing work by means of the process below at the blend and any time that time opens up where by we can negotiate with other players no matter of what situation they are, anytime that window opens up, we will attack that just like 31 other groups assault it.”

Mike Vrabel on defensive coordinator

Dean Pees retired as Titans defensive coordinator in January. The Titans finalized their 2020 coaching employees earlier this month.

But there is nonetheless no defensive coordinator on team — by title, at the very least.

Vrabel resolved that notion for the initially time publicly Tuesday.

“Right now we are working by way of the course of action of who is heading to be jogging the defensive aspect of us,” Vrabel said. “I am seriously thrilled about the team, but I am doing work by means of the course of action of executing what is most effective for the gamers and the Titans. But I am energized about the group of men we have and about how we expect to participate in defense for the Titans.”

Could a short while ago hired inside linebackers coach Jim Haslett, who has practical experience as a head coach and defensive coordinator in the NFL, be handed the reins of the protection at some place?

“Right now I am however doing work by way of that course of action,” Vrabel stated. “You will find a whole lot of odds, but correct now Jim is just centered on coaching the within linebackers and learning that posture and obtaining to know individuals gamers.”

Will Robinson put anything on maintain even though ready on CBA?

Robinson would not say. The proposed collective bargaining agreement hit a snag final week when the NFL Players’ Affiliation executive committee voted in opposition to recommending it. In accordance to ESPN, the gamers are set to fulfill with NFL officers this week in Indianapolis, the place they will vote on the proposed CBA.

If the CBA is not permitted, groups will be allowed to use the two the franchise and transition tag this season (which formally commences with the initial working day of the new league year on March 18) as portion of the final year of the outdated CBA. If it is authorised, the tag system will revert to standard and teams can use only or tag or the other.

The Titans could goal to implement a tag to Tannehill or Henry if they want to retain them but won’t be able to access a contract extension.

Robinson has never utilised a tag on a player given that getting in excess of as Titans GM in 2016. He was requested about the implications of implementing just one to a participant.

“That’s a resource that each and every group is permitted, is individuals tags,” he explained. “If you can not perform one thing out, I will not say it is a poor issue, I don’t know if it is a good point. It is just a useful resource that we have to use.”

Are tags a thing that he would like to avoid since of what it indicates for the extended-time period relationship concerning participant and team?

“I imagine each state of affairs is various,” Robinson reported. “You have to deal with it scenario by scenario. I consider as a staff-builder, you want to try to retain as several great gamers on your team for a extended time period of time, as lengthy as they are nevertheless undertaking and assisting the workforce and getting into what is heading on. So I assume it is a case-by-case basis and we’ll just sort of see if any individual falls.”

