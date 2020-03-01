titans’-corey-davis,-brett-kern-between-stars-in-attendance-for-nashville-sc’s-mls-debut

Shut Titans punter Brett Kern was between quite a few celebs in attedance for Nashville SC’s MLS debut at Nissan Stadium on Feb. 29, 2020. Nashville Tennessean

Nissan Stadium, dwelling to the Tennessee Titans, performed residence to a different local team Saturday night time.

Nashville SC built its MLS debut Saturday night towards Atlanta United in front of more than 59,00 supporters and a bunch of famous people. Among the them: Titans huge receiver Corey Davis and Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern.

March 1, 2020

“It is heading to be a very good working day, guy,” Davis reported prior to the sport in a video posted by Nashville SC’s Twitter account. “Good luck to these boys. Let’s get it.”

Kern, along with his 10-yr-aged son Bryce, strolled the sideline just before kickoff and bought a taste for the ambiance.

“This is a cool very experience, coming out with my son Bryce and some close friends just to be equipped to knowledge the atmosphere,” said Kern, who was decked out in an MLS jersey and scarf. “First MLS match ever in the town. You can convey to it’s electric powered out there, getting out there for warmups. It is enjoyable. I can’t hold out to see the game and form of see how they do this year. Massive soccer lover so it’s cool to have a staff right here.”

Bryce was just as energized.

“I’m tremendous enthusiastic to make heritage below,” Kern’s young son explained. “This is the initially MLS sport in Nashville, so I’m all hyped up.”

Titans left deal with Taylor Lewan posted on Instagram about Nashville SC’s opener: “Awesome addition to an awesome city!!” he captioned a photo of a individualized Nashville SC jersey that had Lewan’s final title throughout the again over his No. 77.

San Francisco 49ers Professional Bowl limited end George Kittle, “Halestorm” singer Lzzy Hale and country audio star Chase Rice also have been in attendance.

“Nashville SC in the MLS last but not least. It’s time,” Rice explained before kickoff in a video posted by Nashville SC’s Twitter account. “The year is listed here. We’re heading to go beat Atlanta United authentic swift. Let’s go.”

